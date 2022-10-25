Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY
Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
At Home Store Opens in East Northport
At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but plans to grow to more Read More ...
longisland.com
Habitat for Humanity of LI Will Raise Walls on East Hampton Home for Veteran and his Son Oct. 31st
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island will raise the walls on a new affordable home alongside PSEG Long Island, BK Builder and veteran supporters from Team Rubicon and Southwire in East Hampton, New York on Monday, October 31st at 9:00 a.m. The site of the wall raise ceremony, 50 Thomas...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
Owner of Schmidt's Market says there is still some hope that beloved Southampton business will reopen
The family-run store in the village of Southampton closed over the weekend, but the owner says people are still coming in hopes it will open again.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022....
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
27east.com
Historic ‘Bridge House’ Just off Sag Harbor Village Hits the Market for $14 Million
Bridge House, the first home north of Sag Harbor Village after going over the LCpl Jordan C. Haerter Veterans’ Memorial Bridge, is now on the market, seeking $14 million. At... more. Former Islip Town Attorney J.R. DiCioccio has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder of ... 17 Oct...
longisland.com
Legendary East End Long Island Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens Second Location in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
longisland.com
Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall
With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
Developer pitches bringing indoor sports facilities and new outdoor fields to Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park could see development of more than an ice rink in the not-so-distant future, as another company is looking to build indoor sports facilities and multipurpose outdoor fields to an undeveloped section of the Calverton municipal park. Peter Bellard of Setauket, president and CEO of Conscience Bay Group,...
therealdeal.com
Southampton mayor issues veiled threat to store’s landlord
The closure of a beloved Southampton store prompted the village’s mayor to threaten the landlord with affordable housing. Mayor Jesse Warren proposed rezoning the property at 120 North Sea Road in Southampton, Dan’s Papers reported. The property was home to Schmidt’s Market for 43 years, but it recently closed because the rent got too high, the business owner told News 12.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
longisland.com
Southampton’s Schmidt's Market Closes After 43 Years; Owner Cites High Rent as Reason
As per a post on their Facebook page, Schmidt's Market of Southampton closed their doors for good on Saturday, October 22 after 43 years of serving the local community. In the store’s farewell Facebook post, owner Dennis Schmidt cited drastically-high rent as the reason as reason for the closure.
Step back in time onto the grounds of the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium
During his time at this summer home, Mr. Vanderbilt would travel the world and bring back artifacts and trophies, creating a unique collection you won't see anywhere else.
