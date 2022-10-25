ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bohemia, NY

Related
longisland.com

Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY

Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
BOHEMIA, NY
therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore

Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
BAY SHORE, NY
HuntingtonNow

At Home Store Opens in East Northport

At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but  plans to grow to more Read More ...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Legendary East End Long Island Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens Second Location in New York City

The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall

With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant

Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
TBR News Media

Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
SMITHTOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton mayor issues veiled threat to store’s landlord

The closure of a beloved Southampton store prompted the village’s mayor to threaten the landlord with affordable housing. Mayor Jesse Warren proposed rezoning the property at 120 North Sea Road in Southampton, Dan’s Papers reported. The property was home to Schmidt’s Market for 43 years, but it recently closed because the rent got too high, the business owner told News 12.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation

The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

