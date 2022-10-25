Halloween is almost here — and Miami finally has its own hay maze for fall fun (and beer)

You don’t have to live in the Great American Midwest to experience one of the staples of autumn — the hay maze — because Miami finally has its own autumnal gathering spot.

The 7,000-square-foot maze , which is kid-and-dog friendly, is now open at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, with fall-themed photo opportunities (or at least as many as you can manufacture in Miami, where putting on a sweater virtually guarantees death or at least a fainting spell). Still, you can pose with your kids or significant others with sunflowers, scarecrows, haystacks and a pumpkin wall and pretend it’s not 85 degrees.

Grownups can experience fall in a more liquid way. Anyone over 21 can sample seasonal beers at The Beer Garden, which requires a separate ticket. There’s also a Bacardi Rum Room with offerings from Bacardi Ocho, Havana Club, Santa Teresa and Pyrat Rum, plus a cigar-rolling experience.

You can also expect live music, yoga and fitness classes and a variety of local vendors, such as Wolf of Tacos, Doggi’s Arepa Bar, Jugo Boss, Jolly Time Popcorn and Nuts About Sugar.

Halloween weekend means special treats and experiences, but none of them will be too scary. Unless you’re wearing a sweater.

Hay Maze Miami includes fall photo opps, a beer garden and rum tastings, as well as Halloween events. Ricardo Mejia

Hay Maze Miami

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: 4-10 p.m. weekdays, noon to 10 p.m. weekends through Nov. 6

Tickets: $30 general admission for adults, $15 for kids; Halloween general admission $40; beer garden admission $80; miamihaymaze.com

