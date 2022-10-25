ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

houmatimes.com

Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux

Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

Slidell residents push for library to remove books they claim are explicit

SLIDELL, La. — Controversy has swirled around the St. Tammany Parish Library System over books parents say depict things too explicit for children’s eyes. Due to the explicit content, WDSU was not able to explain how the book looks or what it says. However, many parents claim the books depict sexual acts between adults.
SLIDELL, LA
myneworleans.com

The Roosevelt New Orleans Lights Up to Offer Another Dazzling Holiday Season

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting in late November, guests can deck the halls and don the season’s best at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel as the hotel kicks off its highly-anticipated holiday tradition with special programming, packages and spectacular décor to celebrate the magic of the season in luxurious style.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds

The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
HOUMA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Tulane opens the Anne Rice vaults for ‘Absolutely Unpredictable’ exhibition

Just in time for the annual celebration of the macabre, Tulane University Special Collections will open an exhibition of its Anne Rice collection on Thursday (Oct. 27). Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression will display rare items and archival materials related to Rice and her works. The exhibition, free and open to the public, will be on display through Feb. 17, 2023, and will be celebrated with a costumes-optional reception on Thursday evening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
MANDEVILLE, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out

Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
High School Football PRO

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Kenner suspends court as clerk moves to new building

KENNER, La. — Kenner officials announced that court is postponed temporarily as the Clerk of Court moves into a new building. Court sessions are postponed from Tuesday through Friday so the clerk can move into Exhibition Hall in Rivertown from the Macy's building. This comes as the city works...
KENNER, LA

