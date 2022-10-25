Read full article on original website
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours show in New Orleans, LA Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
Excited that presale password for a new Soul II Soul Tour presale is available This is a great chance for you to order The Soul II Soul Tour show tickets before the general public. You may not get another chance like this to attend The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance...
houmatimes.com
Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
NOLA.com
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
WDSU
Slidell residents push for library to remove books they claim are explicit
SLIDELL, La. — Controversy has swirled around the St. Tammany Parish Library System over books parents say depict things too explicit for children’s eyes. Due to the explicit content, WDSU was not able to explain how the book looks or what it says. However, many parents claim the books depict sexual acts between adults.
myneworleans.com
The Roosevelt New Orleans Lights Up to Offer Another Dazzling Holiday Season
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting in late November, guests can deck the halls and don the season’s best at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel as the hotel kicks off its highly-anticipated holiday tradition with special programming, packages and spectacular décor to celebrate the magic of the season in luxurious style.
AdWeek
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master’s degree in social work at Tulane...
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
uptownmessenger.com
Tulane opens the Anne Rice vaults for ‘Absolutely Unpredictable’ exhibition
Just in time for the annual celebration of the macabre, Tulane University Special Collections will open an exhibition of its Anne Rice collection on Thursday (Oct. 27). Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression will display rare items and archival materials related to Rice and her works. The exhibition, free and open to the public, will be on display through Feb. 17, 2023, and will be celebrated with a costumes-optional reception on Thursday evening.
fox8live.com
Community wants Jefferson Parish to use money meant to re-imagine Bright Playground on existing programs
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parents and community members in Metairie had the chance Monday night to voice their concerns about the proposal to change the way Johnny Bright playground is used. It’s one of six parks the Parish says has low participation rates. The Parish originally proposed year round...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WDSU
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out
Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
NOLA.com
Don Fox was the dominant New Orleans concert promoter for 53 years. Now he's retiring.
Since the fabled Warehouse opened in 1970, Don Fox has been New Orleans’ premier concert promoter. He and his Beaver Productions have presented thousands of shows in the city and beyond. But after 53 years in a high-risk, high-stress and occasionally high-reward business, Fox is retiring. He recently broke...
theadvocate.com
Secret dungeons, the Inquisition and Pére Antoine: Dark tales swirl after Quarter jail's 1840 demolition
The French Quarter is old. If you dig, you’re probably going to find something. But not even that self-evident truth could prepare the residents of New Orleans for what was unearthed in February 1840. By then, the old jail, or “calaboose” — built, rebuilt and then rebuilt again over...
NOLA.com
Atlanta's gain, Mandeville's loss. Popular north shore priest becomes auxiliary bishop of Atlanta.
At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, text messages began to fly among staff members and parishioners at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville. The pre-dawn missives jolted recipients awake with the news that their beloved pastor, the Rev. John Nhan Tran, was going to be named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta by Pope Francis.
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
WDSU
Kenner suspends court as clerk moves to new building
KENNER, La. — Kenner officials announced that court is postponed temporarily as the Clerk of Court moves into a new building. Court sessions are postponed from Tuesday through Friday so the clerk can move into Exhibition Hall in Rivertown from the Macy's building. This comes as the city works...
