ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Matt Barnes doesn’t support trans women playing in WNBA: ‘If you’re born a man, you should play man sports’

One recent social discussion that has been going on across the world of sports is the debate about how transgender athletes should be able to compete. While there are many who believe that athletes should get the chance to compete against other athletes who identify as the same gender, there are just as many who believe that trans athletes should have to compete within their biological sex.
Lakers Daily

NBA executive on Lakers: ‘No one is scared of them if you swap out Russell Westbrook and put Kyrie on the team’

Over the 2022 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed determined to try to acquire Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. There were rumors that the Lakers were angling for Irving before he opted into his player option, and after he opted in, there were countless trade rumors linking the one-time NBA champion to the storied franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal brushes aside ‘mental health theory’ with Ben Simmons: ‘I know a person that can play and a person that can’t play’

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA court this season, but things have not gone according to plan. Simmons has seemed out of sorts in many games this season, and he is averaging a paltry 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest despite playing 31.0 minutes per game.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Bruce Brown had some words for LeBron James and his team’s defense during Lakers-Nuggets game

The early season frustrations for the Los Angeles Lakers continued on Wednesday night, as they got shut down by the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. Yet again, the offensive end of the floor was the bone of contention for L.A., but its defense wasn’t too sharp either, as Nuggets wing Bruce Brown hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy