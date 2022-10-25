Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
‘I think this is a direct message to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office’: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron’s cryptic post
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 in the 2022-23 season after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Los Angeles didn’t have guard Russell Westbrook in the matchup, but the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled once again in the loss. So far this...
Matt Barnes doesn’t support trans women playing in WNBA: ‘If you’re born a man, you should play man sports’
One recent social discussion that has been going on across the world of sports is the debate about how transgender athletes should be able to compete. While there are many who believe that athletes should get the chance to compete against other athletes who identify as the same gender, there are just as many who believe that trans athletes should have to compete within their biological sex.
‘From what I’m hearing, [Russell Westbrook] practically wants to be gone’: Stephen A. Smith on Lakers point guard’s future
The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling out of the gate to start the new NBA season, and once again, much attention has been focused on Russell Westbrook. He has played poorly in his last two games, and fans have once again been at their wits’ end when it comes to his play.
NBA executive on Lakers: ‘No one is scared of them if you swap out Russell Westbrook and put Kyrie on the team’
Over the 2022 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed determined to try to acquire Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. There were rumors that the Lakers were angling for Irving before he opted into his player option, and after he opted in, there were countless trade rumors linking the one-time NBA champion to the storied franchise.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Shaquille O’Neal relates his divorce to that of Tom Brady, believes that’s why Buccaneers QB is struggling
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady is not having a season that NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing from him. His Bucs are just 3-5 on the season, and in Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Brady lost his third game in a row for the first time since 2002.
Shaquille O’Neal brushes aside ‘mental health theory’ with Ben Simmons: ‘I know a person that can play and a person that can’t play’
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA court this season, but things have not gone according to plan. Simmons has seemed out of sorts in many games this season, and he is averaging a paltry 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest despite playing 31.0 minutes per game.
‘I feel bad for Bron, man’: LeBron James’ former teammate says he doesn’t deserve this at this point in his career
The start of the 2022-23 season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers, as they sit at 0-3 on the season with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers have struggled to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with role...
Darvin Ham says he will take a close look at playing LeBron James at center more moving forward
Without Anthony Davis, who was out due to lower back discomfort, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, 111-102. Davis being out forced head coach Darvin Ham to experiment a bit with his lineups. At times, he elected to go with LeBron James playing the center position.
Former Denver Nuggets coach says they should trade for LeBron James
The Denver Nuggets mopped the floor with the Los Angeles Lakers in a Wednesday night matchup that resulted in a double-digit Lakers loss, and the game highlighted the fact that the two franchises seem to be going in opposite directions at the moment. The Nuggets are 3-2 on the season...
LeBron says he cannot support Dallas Cowboys anymore after owner didn’t let players kneel during national anthem
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed on Instagram live that he is no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan and instead roots for the Cleveland Browns. James explained that the decision by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to not allow his players to kneel during the national anthem factored into his decision to not support the team.
Bruce Brown had some words for LeBron James and his team’s defense during Lakers-Nuggets game
The early season frustrations for the Los Angeles Lakers continued on Wednesday night, as they got shut down by the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. Yet again, the offensive end of the floor was the bone of contention for L.A., but its defense wasn’t too sharp either, as Nuggets wing Bruce Brown hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Western Conference executive urges Lakers to pursue Max Strus and Gary Trent Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, failing to win any of their first four games. The team lacks consistent outside shooting, and it’s actually set an NBA record for the worst 3-point shooting percentage in a four-game span in league history by a team with a minimum of 125 3-point attempts.
Channing Frye puts blame on Anthony Davis for Lakers struggles: ‘This is 92 percent about A.D.’
For the last year, the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles have been primarily blamed on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was traded for by the team prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular season, and while the team was seen as a contender prior to that season, it ended up missing the playoffs entirely.
