The Bath & Body Works Christmas Collection Is Here

By Kaitlin Gates
 5 days ago

Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2022 Collection is arriving earlier than ever, launching in stores and online a full week before Halloween!

Available now, the Christmas collection includes more than 400 limited-edition candles, body care items, Wallflowers plug-ins and more. Expect the return of dozens of seasonal fragrances and 20 new scents like Snowy Coconut Frost and Glistening Gumdrops. Gifts start at just $5.

Take a look at just some of the other products you’ll find in the huge Bath & Body Works Christmas collection now through the holiday season:

Fresh Balsam Three-Wick Candle ($25.50)

A returning and hugely popular scent, Fresh Balsam has fragrance notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

Three-wick candles are priced at $25.50, although holiday sales are likely to bring down the cost before late December. But if you’re not yet sold on the scent you can try it in a Wallflowers fragrance refill for $7.50. Of course, you’ll need a Wallflowers plug-in to enjoy the scent in your house, but those come in many different price points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRykC_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Red Flocked Santa Pedestal Candle Holder ($34.95)

This red Santa pedestal measures 7.25 inches high and holds a three-wick candle, like Peppermint Sugar Cookie, which you know Santa would love!

The Peppermint Sugar Cookie candle has fragrance notes of crushed peppermint, vanilla extract, creamy butter and soft sugar cookies. Bath & Body Works says it smells like “sweet holiday nostalgia with a cool, minty twist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOtKD_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Merry Maple Bourbon Three-Wick Candle ($26.50)

A new scent for this holiday season, the Merry Maple Bourbon scent currently comes as a Wallflowers refill for $7.50 or as a three-wick candle.

With fragrance notes of sweet maple sugar, rich bourbon and aged cedarwood barrels, Bath & Body Works says it smells like a “festive, full-bodied holiday party cocktail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SJZU_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Holiday House Nightlight Projector ($36.50)

Priced at $36.50, this Holiday House Nightlight Projector works with your favorite Wallflowers scent, like Tis the Season, Fa La La Latte and Falling Flurries.

The nightlight plug-in features a house covered in snow with a snowman in the yard plus Rudolph on the roof with a sleigh. Santa waves from inside the home. It provides around-the-clock illumination and projects a cute design featuring the words “Dear Santa” on the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48A8sZ_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Twas the Night Before Christmas Three-Wick Candle ($26.50)

Another new scent, Twas the Night Before Christmas, comes in a Wallflowers refill for $7.50. You can also get it as a room spray for $8.50 or in a three-wick candle.

With fragrance notes of Santa’s fresh-baked cookies and a warm mug of milk with dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg, your home will smell like you’ve been making cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156qB5_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Dream Bright Collection ($36.50)

Also new this season, you’ll find a full Dream Bright collection, including a fine fragrance mist, lotion, shower gel, foaming hand soap, candles and a gift set. Priced at $36.50, the gift set includes an 8-ounce body lotion, 10-ounce shower gel and 8-ounce fine fragrance mist.

Dream Bright has fragrance notes of sapphire berries, night-blooming orchids and crystalized vanilla for a “floral-fruity” scent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxJYS_0im5BnWf00
Bath & Body Works

Are you still in fall mode or will you be getting an early start on Christmas shopping?

Comments / 0

