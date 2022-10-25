ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Following the US House races in Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xy6ns_0im5Aysn00

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana voters head to the polls on November 8, they will decide which nine people will represent the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among the congressional districts we are watching closely this election are district two, which is also under a special election to fill the seat left by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski , and district nine, where voters will decide who replaces Representative Trey Hollingsworth.

You can find out the results in the district you live in on our map below or scroll through to see all the results.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales. Democrats say they […]
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSB Radio

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GARY, Ind. — (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green suggested she appreciated "serving alongside my peers.”. “Not my peers,” she quickly corrected. "I misspoke.”. Green isn't their congressional colleague yet, but her...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana needs more housing, task force says

INDIANAPOLIS – A state task force working to improve access to housing approved its final report Thursday. It says the state doesn’t have enough housing and needs to do more to support construction of new homes. Advocates say housing affordability has become a bigger issue since the start of the pandemic. And it’s impacting families in […]
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
warricknews.com

Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate

What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers in talks to increase mental health funding

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they plan to work on legislation that would increase funding for mental health next session. Earlier this month, the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission issued a report saying the state needs to increase funding for mental health services by 60% over the next four years. In recent weeks, lawmakers and mental […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Recalled shepherd’s pie may be contaminated with copper wire

CHINA GROVE, Texas — More than 5,000 pounds of shepherd’s pie is being recalled because it may contain copper wire pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Lone Star Bakery is recalling the frozen product that was produced on April 1, 2022 with a use-by date of September 23, 2023. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
PETERSBURG, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy