ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Chesapeake High School closed on Friday

ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore’s Best Fest to be held at Rock City Church on Saturday

PARKVILLE, MD—A fun, family-themed, fall festival will be held in the 21234 this weekend. Baltimore’s Best Fest takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rock City Church. The event will feature a rock climbing wall, horses, hay rides, games, contests, craft, music,...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old

—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy