Chesapeake High School closed on Friday
ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
Harford Co. Schools in the midst of debate over gender identity and locker rooms
With no new policies or proposed changes on the table, Harford County Public Schools is in the midst of a debate over gender identity and student locker rooms. The conversation started last month, when State Senator Bob Cassilly sent a letter about the topic to the Harford County Board of Education.
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
Lawmaker demands answers after multiple reports of fighting, aggression at Perry Hall HS
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland lawmaker demands answers from Baltimore County Public Schools after multiple reports of student fights and aggression inside Perry Hall High School. “I live in the community of Perry Hall High School and I’m hearing from parents and grandparents that they’re very concerned...
Meet the candidates who want to shake up Baltimore City's public school board
Baltimore City voters are slated to elect two public school board members for the first time this November. The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners have historically been appointed by the mayor for three-year terms. The board is expanding from 10 to 12 members, which includes a student representative. There...
State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization
Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
From violence to failures in leadership, Baltimore County School Board candidates weigh in
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — In less than two weeks, Baltimore County voters will head to the polls to choose their next school board members in what will be a crucial election for the future of the troubled school system. The next board will have some tough decisions to make....
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
Residents upset over several vandalism incidents in Overlea neighborhood
OVERLEA, Md. — Baltimore City and county police are investigating several instances of vandalism in a northeast Baltimore neighborhood. Residents who lived in the neighborhood for decades said the incidents are unusual and said they're not sure why it is happening now. "I don't like it. I've been here...
Beloved Baltimore School Crossing Guard Hit By Car In Front Of Children, Critically Injured
A beloved and trusted Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to allow children to cross the road, officials say. The longtime guard was struck at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Baltimore’s Best Fest to be held at Rock City Church on Saturday
PARKVILLE, MD—A fun, family-themed, fall festival will be held in the 21234 this weekend. Baltimore’s Best Fest takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rock City Church. The event will feature a rock climbing wall, horses, hay rides, games, contests, craft, music,...
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Heather Thompson
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Heather Ann Thompson, age 29 of Waldorf. Thompson is wanted for escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to serve a court ordered sentence for the charge of driving without a license.
Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
