atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?
Given the fact that the Bills at least inquired about a trade for Christian McCaffrey, it would make sense that they would do the same with Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 9 games
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the team, though in what can best be described as a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. “Ask me in a couple of weeks because I don’t even know yet,” Hyde said, when asked to describe his role. “I’m […]
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Buffalo Bills release renderings of new stadium: Here’s what it may look like
ORCHARD PARK - The Buffalo Bills released the first two artists renderings of the new stadium that is scheduled to be built and opened in Orchard Park in time for the start of the 2026 season. There is one that shows the stadium - which will be located across Abbott...
Yardbarker
First images of Bills’ new stadium released
The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite many teams around the NFL now having gloriously impressive-looking new venues to base their operations on Sundays, the Bills have been playing at the same stadium since 1973. What is known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is not a mess of a facility like what the Oakland A’s play in, but it is still not anywhere near the standard of other organizations’ home arenas.
Bills share renderings of new stadium
The Bills have made clear that the renderings are subject to change.
atozsports.com
Bills’ new stadium renderings include one hidden detail fans will love
The Bills are staying in Buffalo. At the end of the day, all the fancy new features are excellent, but the real victory is that the beloved team is here to stay. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills released photo renderings of the new stadium. Now, it’s important to note that...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Week 8 Trade Targets: Acquire Devin Singletary, Sell David Montgomery
With the Colts switching to an inexperienced quarterback, it might be time to deal Michael Pittman Jr.
Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports
DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
Yardbarker
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury
Buffalo Bills star safety Micah Hyde was carried out by an ambulance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 after what he called an "eye-opening experience."
Micah Parsons has incredible answer about facing Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts
Micah Parsons had an incredible answer Wednesday to a question about facing fast quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts. Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 on Sunday. Fields looked good running the ball for Chicago on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7. The Bears QB has posted consecutive games of over 80 yards rushing.
Trade Deadline Rumors: What the Buzz Is on Jaguars’ Pass-Rusher Josh Allen
Could Josh Allen actually be dealt by Tuesday? Eh....Se
Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers
Says Bills coordinator Leslie Frazier: “It gives you a certain comfort level as a play-caller knowing that Tre’Davious White is manning that corner position down.''
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Buffalo Sabres May Look at Trade Options
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we have a rumour from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During 32 Thoughts, he mentions that he could see the Buffalo Sabres looking for defence help. With Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out, he wonders if the Sabres will look to add and help their surging hot start.
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
