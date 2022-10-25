It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.

PRINCETON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO