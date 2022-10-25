Read full article on original website
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
NBC4 Columbus
BJ’s Wholesale Club coming to Central Ohio
We have been hearing about, and living with, the impact of record inflation for months now, and food prices are not immune. We are all excited to know that there is going to be a new option to help you save some money. And that’s with BJ’s Wholesale Club!
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
Lima News
Roundup: St. Marys falls in volleyball district finals
BLUFFTON — Eleventh-ranked Liberty-Benton defeated St. Marys 25-22, 25-18, 15-25, 25-14 to win the Division II high school volleyball district championship Thursday night at Bluffton University. Brynn Clark had 10 kills, four blocks and four aces, Halle Huston had 10 kills, Ashlie Nuss had eight digs, Lily Rammel had...
Lima News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
This Ohio Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee powers past St. Marys
ELIDA — This was not uncharted territory for Shawnee. Coming into Thursday’s Division II boys soccer district final against Western Buckeye League-foe St. Marys, Shawnee had won the district championship the previous three seasons. Now, make it four in a row. St. Marys recorded one shot on goal...
WLWT 5
Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Tuesday, October 25, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. Although nobody hit the $45 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Eaton Register Herald
Playoff Bound: 4 county teams qualify for state football playoffs
PREBLE COUNTY — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night (Oct. 15), the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each...
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
‘Tridemic’ calls attention to dangerous viruses hitting children in Miami Valley, physicians say
DAYTON — The “tridemic” -- Covid, respiratory syncytial virus and flu circulating all at once -- has reached the Miami Valley and is affecting area children. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever, is nothing new for Dayton Children’s Hospital, but the number of patients there is higher than normal, Dr. Adam Mezoff told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
‘Tripledemic’ could occur this winter raising concerns of RSV
“Yes we are obviously concerned about a tripledemic,” said Greene County Public Health Public Informations Officer Laurie Fox. “Cases of COVID, cases of flu, and RSV are all starting to increase.”
