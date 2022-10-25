Read full article on original website
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
What exactly is happening with Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has recovered by more than 10% in the past week. The gains come as investors develop a risk-on sentiment around meme tokens. Dogecoin is already riding on positive sentiment. Investors are curious whether its sister Shiba Inu will make similar moves. Shiba Inu has endured a difficult...
Tezos price: what’s the outlook after Robinhood listing?
XTZ, the native token of Tezos, has staged a massive price correction since October 21 rising from a low of $1.3033 to the current price of $1.44. Tezos price has gained more than 5% since Robinhood announced its listing adding to the gains it had made since Friday last week. The bullish trend continues today with the token gaining about 1.20% in the past 24 hours.
Ethereum overcomes another key resistance. Here is the next target
Ethereum (ETH/USD) has recaptured $1,500. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $1,550 after gains of 20% in the past one week. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has overcome key resistance and is on its way to the next level (s). Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s lead strategist, has...
Cardano recovers back to the key level at $0.42. Is it now a buy?
After garnering a 15% gain in the past one week, Cardano (ADA/USD) is showing glimpses of recovery. A week ago, the cryptocurrency traded at $0.33 bottom after an underwhelming Vasil hard fork. The gains in the week took ADA back to $0.42. It has since retreated and exchanged hands at $0.40 at press time. Should this be a suggestion for a buy trade?
Solana price is recovering: Has SOL bottomed?
Solana price went vertical on Tuesday as the overall market sentiment improved. SOL rose to a high of $32.42, which was the highest level since October 10. It has risen by more than 17% from its lowest level this month. Why did SOL jump?. Solana price has been under intense...
Will MATIC soar higher after Bitpay announces support for Polygon and the MATIC coin?
MATIC is up by more than 1% today and could rally higher after Bitpay added support for Polygon and its native token. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The coin is underperforming the broader crypto market, which has added more than 3% to its value today.
Polkadot reclaims important level. Why buyers should be attentive
After a depressing market, cryptocurrencies are turning up again. On Wednesday, Polkadot (DOT/USD) posted a 7% gain and was back to its resistance at $6.48. Polkadot was one of many tokens to record gains. Ethereum was easily the top gainer coin among the top cryptocurrencies, adding 14% in the day. Bitcoin was up 7% on the same day.
How bullish is Filecoin after this key development?
Filecoin FIL/USD has surged by more than 6% in the past week. The gains come amid positive sentiment for cryptocurrencies. But there is a notable development for Filecoin. On October 27, Filecoin developers launched a content delivery network dubbed Saturn. The network will help Filecoin reach content bandwidth for dApps and lower the cost of running nodes.
Crypto price predictions: OCEAN, PHA, XRP
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong week as hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot increased. Bitcoin managed to move above the key resistance level at $20,000 while Ethereum crossed the important level at $1,500. In total, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1 trillion. In this crypto price predictions, we will look at the best coins to trade this weekend.
Why is crypto rising today? And why do I think it could be short-lived?
I almost forgot what it was like to see a big green candle on a cryptocurrency chart. Today, however, that is exactly what we have, as magic Internet money is climbing sharply upward. Bitcoin is now trading at $20,600, above the psychologically important number of $20,000, while Ethereum has climbed...
Dogecoin price: what’s the outlook after Musk nears Twitter buyout
Dogecoin price rallied for the third straight day as investors reflected on the nearing buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk. DOGE soared to a high of $0.081, which was the highest level since August 17. It has jumped by more than 53% from the lowest level this year. Elon Musk...
CELO down by more than 4% today after raising $77million to boost its ReFi project
CELO has lost more than 4% of its value in the last 24 hours despite the development announcing a huge funding round yesterday. The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish trend as most coins are trading in the red zone. CELO, the native coin of the Celo blockchain, has lost more than 4% of its value today and is now trading at $0.700 per coin.
Algorand records growth in on-chain activity. Here is what it needs to become bullish
The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. The Algorand token (ALGO/USD) will likely be in the limelight as the platform is the official blockchain partner of the global event. Aside from increased publicity, Algorand will supply FIFA with blockchain-enabled wallet solutions. Long-term, Algorand could power FIFA’s digital assets, including NFTs and its official cryptocurrency.
Are Bitcoin miners about to capitulate?
Something which is always interesting is assessing the mining activity on Bitcoin, especially in conjunction with what is happening the price and the wider market. After all, miners are the group who receive those freshly minted bitcoins as the blockchain continues to grow. Receiving this revenue in the native coin of the network means their actions can be indicative.
Bitcoin’s rollercoaster 2022 correlation with the stock market
Anyone who follows me will know I like taking a macro view to Bitcoin. It is now firmly entrenched as an asset class on the big stage, and that means it is subject to the whims of the wider market – for better or worse. I often say it...
What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
Readying to buy Optimism token after a key breakout is confirmed
Once again, a few cryptocurrencies are sending market waves. Despite remaining largely bearish this year, most tokens are turning up, showing what a bull run will look like. Probably, we are in a bull market. But, with macro shivers continuing to wreak havoc, we would be cautious about making a bull call now.
Gleec Coin to list on six top cryptocurrency exchanges
Gleec Coin is set to list on six cryptocurrency exchanges, including Phemex, MEXC, and Choise.com. Gleec, a decentralised digital ecosystem powered by blockchain, announced that its Gleec Coin would soon be available on six top cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Gleec said the listing became...
