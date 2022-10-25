Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Mortgage rates hit above 7% for first time since 2002
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates rose again this week hitting above 7% for the first time since 2002. The company says the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.8% in the week ending October 27 which is up from 6.94% the week before. Rates have risen almost...
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy set to continue tree trimming activities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy is set to continue their tree trimming activities this week. The activity will occur along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods: Garners Ferry Road, Daphne Road, Patterson Road, Fountain Lake Road, Hair Street, and Abernathy Street. According to a press release by the City of...
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
abccolumbia.com
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Kroger participating in Drug Take Back Day this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Kroger will be accepting unused and expired medications at their drop-off location during DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. Residents can take advantage of this free event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1028 Roberts Branch Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
abccolumbia.com
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
abccolumbia.com
The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
abccolumbia.com
Police searching for missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for missing 39 year-old James Felder. Authorities say he was last seen on Oct. 12 when he was leaving his job at Ft. Jackson. Family members have not had contact from Felder. He was last scene driving...
abccolumbia.com
Prescription take back events happening Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday. The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
abccolumbia.com
Allergy-friendly Halloween candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
abccolumbia.com
$700 million dollars up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –If you have not grabbed your Powerball ticket from the store already, unfortunately you are out of time for Wednesday night’s drawing. With a $700 million dollar jackpot up for grabs people have been lining up across the country in hopes of having the golden ticket. grab those tickets the winning numbers are 46-37-19-56-36 and the Powerball is 24. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday October 29. You must purchase your ticket by 10:59pm in order to play.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road. According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover. Deputies say they are...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce police search for woman accused of identity fraud
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police are currently looking for a woman accused of identity fraud. Officers say 43-year-old Temeika Bell entered a bank in the area and used the victim’s name and social security number to open an account. Authorities say employees realized the alleged fraud before extensive damage was done.
Comments / 0