Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
KOMU
Columbia police to hold informational meetings for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA − Anyone who wants to learn more about about FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage, can attend a meeting next week, hosted by the Columbia Police Department. With FUSUS, CPD said they would have immediate access to video feeds, with...
KOMU
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
KOMU
Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
KOMU
Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
KOMU
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicles, knocking deputy unconscious
MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning. The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael J. Brooks for charges of first-degree assault on...
KOMU
California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse
KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
KOMU
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres. Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state...
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Violent crime increased in 2021 for Columbia but not Boone County
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a rise in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021, but the Boone County Sheriff's Office showed a decrease of violent crimes during that same time period. The FBI released its crime data Oct. 5th after agencies nation wide submitted reported incidents into the...
Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff
Columbia police on Wednesday released the name of the man they arrested after s standoff the night before in central Columbia. The post Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
