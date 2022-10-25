ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28

Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse

KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KEARNEY, MO
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Violent crime increased in 2021 for Columbia but not Boone County

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a rise in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021, but the Boone County Sheriff's Office showed a decrease of violent crimes during that same time period. The FBI released its crime data Oct. 5th after agencies nation wide submitted reported incidents into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO

