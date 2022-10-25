The new, long awaited State Highway 249 opens in Grimes County on Friday!. “We are very proud of the roadway, proud for what the contractor has done. We began in November 2019, and are happy is now open to the public,” said Bob Colwell of the TXDOT Bryan District Office. “We just want everyone who drives it to obey the speed limit, and allow for a little extra time. There will still be a little construction ongoing…so, look out for any markers present. Just drive with caution.”

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO