Related
navasotanews.com
State Highway 249 running through Grimes County open to the public starting Friday
The new, long awaited State Highway 249 opens in Grimes County on Friday!. “We are very proud of the roadway, proud for what the contractor has done. We began in November 2019, and are happy is now open to the public,” said Bob Colwell of the TXDOT Bryan District Office. “We just want everyone who drives it to obey the speed limit, and allow for a little extra time. There will still be a little construction ongoing…so, look out for any markers present. Just drive with caution.”
KBTX.com
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
mocomotive.com
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
navasotanews.com
Iola ISD schools put on safety hold Wednesday as authorities performed welfare check near campus
A brief safety hold was put in place at Iola ISD on Wednesday afernoon, as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, and a MHMR case worker, were making contact with a person at home near the schools. The response was in...
navasotanews.com
Local municipal judges seeing increase in 100+ mile per hour speeding violations through Navasota
As crime statistics continue to see an uptick locally, one of the more disconcerting charges facing local Municipal Judges is not so much the uptick itself. It is their ages, and the recklessness of their violations. “One of the big concerns has become the number of 17 to 25 year...
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The couple took the leap in 2021 and is shining light on a historic building after an interior makeover.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
KBTX.com
Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby. Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was...
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
KLTV
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured. Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death. On Sept. 24, 2021, at about...
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
