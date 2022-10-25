ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
navasotanews.com

State Highway 249 running through Grimes County open to the public starting Friday

The new, long awaited State Highway 249 opens in Grimes County on Friday!. “We are very proud of the roadway, proud for what the contractor has done. We began in November 2019, and are happy is now open to the public,” said Bob Colwell of the TXDOT Bryan District Office. “We just want everyone who drives it to obey the speed limit, and allow for a little extra time. There will still be a little construction ongoing…so, look out for any markers present. Just drive with caution.”
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Fire destroys home in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County

CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
KLTV

Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured. Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death. On Sept. 24, 2021, at about...
LIVINGSTON, TX

