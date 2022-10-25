ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?

Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV

After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
WISH-TV

Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87

(CNN) — Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87. Jonah Goldberg, the conservative political columnist who also is a CNN political commentator,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WISH-TV

Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody

(CNN) — The body of an American man killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military has been returned to Ukrainian custody by the Russian military. A CNN team witnessed the transfer in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday. The American is 24-year-old Joshua Jones, who was killed in...

