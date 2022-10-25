Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Trump won’t return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts
(CNN) — Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company “will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won’t immediately return to Twitter. “No...
WISH-TV
Appeals court clears way for IRS to turn over Trump tax returns to House committee
(CNN) — The House Ways and Means Committee is set to receive former President Donald Trump’s IRS tax returns in one week after a federal appeals court on Thursday declined Trump’s request to hold up the release. The Supreme Court could still intervene if Trump appeals. A...
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
Rand Paul calls out Nancy Pelosi's daughter as he wishes her husband a 'speedy recovery' from the early morning-attack that left him hospitalized
"Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery," the Kentucky senator said.
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
WISH-TV
Trump lawyers and DOJ are in a sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump‘s legal defense team and prosecutors handling the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation are at federal courthouse in Washington, DC, Thursday morning in a secret dispute related to the unprecedented investigation. CNN spotted the lawyers — including James Trusty, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan for...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV
After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
WISH-TV
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87
(CNN) — Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87. Jonah Goldberg, the conservative political columnist who also is a CNN political commentator,...
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate
WISH-TV
Body of Joshua Jones, American killed in Ukraine, returned to Ukrainian custody
(CNN) — The body of an American man killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military has been returned to Ukrainian custody by the Russian military. A CNN team witnessed the transfer in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday. The American is 24-year-old Joshua Jones, who was killed in...
