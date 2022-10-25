ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls.

The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job done. On Tuesday, life in a trio of forms could be found along Warren Street, Exchange Street and Hudson Avenue. The boxes join seven more that were painted in 2021 .

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAueD_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Miranda Kent next to Juicin’ Jar, on Exchange Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHkxU_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Miranda Kent next to Juicin’ Jar, on Exchange Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4pFw_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Miranda Kent next to Juicin’ Jar, on Exchange Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEus0_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Kacie Cotter-Sacala at the corner of Warren Street and Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s36CP_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Kacie Cotter-Sacala at the corner of Warren Street and Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11prtW_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Robert Harriman at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUXYt_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Robert Harriman at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRtjO_0im59Ig100
    An electrical box painted by Robert Harriman at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

All three boxes were painted by local-area artists , whose previous work can be found in Glens Falls, Lake George, and elsewhere around the North Country region. Also part of the arts project are two murals in downtown Glens Falls, to be joined by a third that is underway this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region

Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 28

Today's five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in New York

There are two different worlds in New York – one that thrives on live entertainment and busy streets and one that exists among scenic roads and secluded campsites. The state is home to an abundance backcountry opportunities, spanning from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes to oceanfront beaches. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can find some of the best lakefront views with prime fishing, paddling, hiking and stargazing opportunities in the Northeast. So when those city lights are a little too bright, seclusion and tranqulity is just a short drive away.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CHA to design new Sunnyside Road bridge

Engineering firm CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA) has been tasked by the Village of Scotia to design a new bridge for Sunnyside Road. The project entails to replace the Sunnyside Road bridge over CSXT/Amtrak in Scotia.
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Radiant heating coming to Queensbury Hotel patio

There's some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week - the same patio where the hotel's Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They'll still be able to get back to dining soon - with some new deluxe amenities.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy