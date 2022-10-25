Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
KCTV 5
KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Dozens fall victim to repackaging scam, prompting federal agencies to look deeper
According to the United States Postal Service, it appears the 15 individuals who contacted FOX4 are victims of something commonly referred to as the "repackaging scam."
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street. Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, officers responded to a...
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for men caught on video in Westport assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need your help to find two men who were part of a violent attack in Westport. Video of the event captured around 3 a.m. Sunday near 40th and Pennsylvania shows the attack. You can see two men fighting. Then, a young...
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
St. Louis-area jury to hear trial of man charged with killing NKC officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
kttn.com
Two individuals extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
KMBC.com
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Kansas City police address concerns, rumors of missing Black women
Kansas City leaders spoke about addressing concerns in the community of missing Black women after a Excelsior Springs abuse case.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Comments / 0