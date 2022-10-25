ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Two individuals extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS

