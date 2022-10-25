Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Related
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
abccolumbia.com
Allergy-friendly Halloween candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
abccolumbia.com
Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
abccolumbia.com
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
WIS-TV
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
WIS-TV
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
abccolumbia.com
Cruises drop Covid rules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– More cruise lines are dropping their Covid-19 rules. On Carnival Cruises, you won’t need proof of vaccination or testing as long as your trip is 15 nights or less. The move comes about a month after Carnival began relaxing Covid requirements. The cruise line however...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
abccolumbia.com
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
abccolumbia.com
$700 million dollars up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –If you have not grabbed your Powerball ticket from the store already, unfortunately you are out of time for Wednesday night’s drawing. With a $700 million dollar jackpot up for grabs people have been lining up across the country in hopes of having the golden ticket. grab those tickets the winning numbers are 46-37-19-56-36 and the Powerball is 24. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday October 29. You must purchase your ticket by 10:59pm in order to play.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Thunder!
LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services. Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
thetigercu.com
State Fair provides fall fun for all
Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’, Boo at the Zoo
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. The Columbia City Ballet will present ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’ on October 28th and 29th. The Friday night performance will begin at 7 and Saturday dancers will take...
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building. There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage. The cause of the...
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
Comments / 2