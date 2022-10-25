Read full article on original website
Fall Festival fun and mobile vaxx unit at Aging Up
The Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington was held Friday afternoon and featured lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Also on-site at the Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave was the Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health. It offered walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaccinations, personal protective equipment, COVID tests, and walk-in Core-4 screening.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington Elementary PTO Halloween Bash 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Denver Place Elementary features crafts, games, trick-or-treat, music & dancing. Cost $2 per child or a donation from this list: pants sizes 3T and up (no jeans), shirts 3T-5T, disinfectant wipes/spray, hair brushes, lice kits, hair detangler, baby wipes, paper towels, toothbrushes.
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
13 Spooky Halloween Bar Parties in Cincinnati This Weekend for Costumed Drinking
Looking for a place to party like the undead this weekend?
The Human Library lets you check out people instead of books. It's coming to Cincinnati next month
The All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge will be the setting for Cincinnati's first-ever Human Library event on Nov. 12. The Human Library Organization is a non-profit that hosts events around the world with the goal of promoting diversity and equity through storytelling. November's event in Pleasant Ridge is a collaborative effort by The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, the Regional Coalition Against Hate and Community Happens Here.
Family-friendly Halloween activities in the Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Halloween is on Monday and places in the Cincinnati area will be hosting festivities from costume contests to trunk-or-treats in the upcoming days. Below are the family-friendly activities taking place:. Ohio. Findlay Market Costume and Family Drive:. Date: Oct. 30. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 1801...
Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6
WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free,...
The window to college’s ghostly presence
WILMINGTON — Haunted horses aren’t the only spooky presence to be seen at Wilmington College. Libby Hayes, Senior Director of Human Resources at the college, managed to take a photo of what appeared to be a ghost at College Hall. In February 2021, a co-worker had told Hayes...
Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
Fairfield’s Parade of Lights kicks off the season November 26
Local organizations are already working on this year's floats to make sure the 4th annual Parade of Lights is the biggest and brightest yet! Join us Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 – 8 p.m. in Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities that are sure to put everyone in a festive mood for the parade and the lighting of Village Green Park with Santa.
Friends of Wilmington Library book sale a success; ‘check out’ the ‘non-check-out’ book room
WILMNGTON — The Friends of the Library (FOL) would like to thank those who came to the book sale on Saturday, October 22. Despite the lack of category organization, or maybe the thrill of the hunt, shoppers seemed well satisfied. The book sale provided an opportunity to introduce the...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Meals on Wheels, Northside Distilling Co. team up to help feed local seniors
Meals on Wheels is partnering with Northside Distilling and local bakeries to help feed more than 10,000 local seniors.
Local Briefs: Blanchester to flush hydrants in November
The Blanchester Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants daily November 8-12. The water may turn colors during these dates. If water has color, let the faucet run until the water clears up. If you have any questions, please call 937-783-2621 and ask for Water Department Supervisor Wayne Moore.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Country star Kane Brown to host charity concert in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Grammy-award winning and Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Cincinnati Friday. Brown will be performing at Fifth Third Arena, Friday Oct. 28 in a charity concert benefitting the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a NCAA coach-driven national workforce development program that creates opportunities...
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
Old Soul Creatives adds groovy flare to northern Kentucky area
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Soldering copper pipes into furniture stands is how Natalie Mairose spends part of her day on the job. She's the owner and founder of Old Soul Creatives, a shop you can find in the Southgate community. It wasn't a physical location at first. In fact, Mairose was working in graphic design before this journey began.
Throwback Thursday: Sabina’s Fall Fest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 27, 1958:. ‘8th Ballot by Cardinals Fails To Elect New Pope’. “VATICAN CITY (AP) — Black smoke curled from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time today and the fourth in two days. It meant the 51 cardinals closeted in secret meeting could reach no agreement on the man who, in their estimation, would be the best teacher and pastor for a half billion Catholics.”
