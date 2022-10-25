ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

3d ago

do white people still go to downtown Louisville?????if so why????? live and learn ....that's all I can say!!!!

6
Bo Jiden
3d ago

Ban all knives, really its the violent person, not knives or guns. We need return to moral standards. Right and wrong. Stop blaming inanimate objects.

Wave 3

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 teens in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a reported shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Camp Edwards Way. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

