3d ago
do white people still go to downtown Louisville?????if so why????? live and learn ....that's all I can say!!!!
Bo Jiden
3d ago
Ban all knives, really its the violent person, not knives or guns. We need return to moral standards. Right and wrong. Stop blaming inanimate objects.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another week
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions. The fire...
WHAS 11
Pregnant woman shot outside Louisville gas station
The woman survived the gunfire at Boone's Gas Station. The business is currently trying to appeal an order to shut down.
Wave 3
Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD: 5 people recovering in Louisville hospitals after 3 separate shootings across city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people are recovering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries after three separate shootings happened across Louisville Thursday. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting a little after 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South 42 Street in the Shawnee neighborhood. When...
wdrb.com
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station. Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman...
wdrb.com
2 men injured after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of South 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
Wave 3
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a reported shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Camp Edwards Way. When officers arrived on...
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him. According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
Wave 3
Hillview police mourn the loss of former K-9 officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department announced sad news that former K-9 officer Drako has died. The department made the announcement Thursday through social media. (Story ends after post)
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
