Longview, TX

KLTV

Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin Armed Robbery

TYLER, TX
KLTV

High school welding competition underway in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested. According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
K945

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX

