KLTV
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
KLTV
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
KLTV
Lufkin Armed Robbery
KLTV
High school welding competition underway in Longview
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
East Texas infant flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into home; 5 others injured
FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials. Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in […]
KLTV
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested. According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday. Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was originally being held on a $750,000 bond, but the court has since reduced his bond to $500,000. During a […]
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
