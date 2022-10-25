ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ star Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling against ‘disgusting abuse’ following transphobic tweets

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

J.K. Rowling, who has faced massive backlash for statements widely seen as transphobic, has one “Harry Potter” star in her corner.

Ralph Fiennes, who played villain Lord Voldemort in the latter half of the 8-film franchise, slammed “verbal abuse directed at” Rowling , the British author behind the fantasy series, as “disgusting” and “appalling” in a recent interview .

“I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” Fiennes, 59, told the New York Times. “But it’s not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

Rowling, 57, who denies harboring any feelings of transphobia, has long made public her controversial beliefs regarding the transgender community — including in a 2020 tweet criticizing one outlet for saying “people who menstruate” rather than women.

In the wake of Rowling’s controversial statements, “Potter” stars including Daniel Radcliffe , who played the titular wizard, spoke out.

“Transgender women are women,” he wrote at the time. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

Rowling — who Fiennes applauded for writing books that help children “become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being” — said in August that the controversy surrounding her thoughts on transgender people was not behind her absence from HBO Max’s recent “Harry Potter” anniversary reunion .

Richard Johnson: Mary J. Blige is on a roll, a hairy situation in England and Hollywood in N.J.

Mary J. Blige, the Grammy-winning queen of hip hop soul, is having a good year. On her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, she performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing head to toe Louis Vuitton. The native New Yorker was joined on stage by Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss. Blige changed into a Gucci outfit for her after-party at Dream Hospitality Group’s new hotspot 42D’Or. Trey Songz, ...
Taylor Swift promises ‘Midnights’ tour is coming ‘soonish’

Taylor Swift fans are going to be flying in a dream pretty soon. The “Snow on the Beach” singer confirmed during Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” that her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which dropped last week, will get a tour “sometime soonish.” “It’s going to happen,” the Grammy winner, 32, vowed. “We will do it and it will be great.” Swift, who announced the 13-track album in ...
‘Real Housewife’ Alexis Bellino ‘extremely proud’ of transgender son Miles

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino has revealed that that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender. “He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG,” Bellino wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post. I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition ...
Elon’s world: He promises Twitter won’t be a “free-for-all hellscape”

At least Elon Musk finally seems aware of the challenge he’s set out for himself. At the end of a long and winding road to the acquisition of Twitter, the bazillionaire now told advertisers he wants to build “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.” The social network, he emphasizes, “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything ...
Rogue employee hacks New York Post website with extremist hate-filled racist headlines

It was an inside job. A hacker who hammered the New York Post with at least a half-dozen racist, misogynist and extremist headlines under the paper’s red banner on Thursday actually worked at the tabloid. “The New York Post’s investigation indicates the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action,” the paper said in a statement. “We immediately ...
