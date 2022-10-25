ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

8 Countries Russian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada

For those with a Russian passport looking for some travel destinations outside of Canada when the mercury takes a plunge, there are some countries you might want to put on your bucket list. Just like for Indian passport-holders, the bearers of Russian passports also have visa-free access to many warm...
Narcity

Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing

On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
Narcity

4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
VANCOUVER, WA
Narcity

Alberta Was Named As One Of The Top Travel Destinations For 2023 & It's The Only One In Canada

Alberta has been named as one of the top 25 destinations in the world to visit in 2023 and it's the only spot in Canada to make it on the list. In its annual list of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, National Geographic said Alberta is one of the places travellers should be visiting in the new year alongside places like the Scottish Highlands, Laos, and Ghana.
Narcity

This Easy 1 km Hike In BC Takes You To One Of The Highest Waterfalls In Canada

If you're searching for the perfect adventure this fall, look no further than this stunning hike in B.C. that will lead you to one of the highest waterfalls in Canada. The waterfall is called Helmcken Falls, which is located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C., and it is Canada's fourth-highest waterfall, according to the Wells Gray website.
Narcity

Toronto's Glam New Rooftop Bar Sits 14 Floors Above The City & Has 'Golden Hour Vistas'

If you thought rooftop patio season was over, think again. A brand new bar is opening in Toronto, and it comes with sky-scraping views. Evangeline is an "intimate indoor lounge" and terrace located on the 14th floor of the Ace Hotel. The venue officially opened its doors on October 21, so get ready to sip with a view.
Narcity

Nearly 30 Visitors To Whitby's New Spa Are Suing After An Outbreak & It Was 'Horrific'

Some visitors to a brand new spa near Toronto did not experience the "wellness" benefits they were expecting. In fact, many guests experienced quite the opposite. The Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ontario, is now facing a lawsuit after pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) bacteria was discovered in the saltwater pool, Källa, on October 14, 2022.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Ye's Self-Destruction, Top Christmas Markets & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Ever think about booking two seats on a packed airplane just to give yourself a little extra room? Well, don't do it; as one flight attendant explains, when the airline sees the empty seat beside you, they're just going to sell it to someone on standby. Also, who can afford to book an extra seat these days, period?

