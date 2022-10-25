Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Vancouver's 'Ugly Secrets' Have Been Revealed After Someone From Toronto Asked For The Tea
Sometimes when you're visiting a city it's all rainbows and sunshine, but living there is usually a different story. Someone in Toronto pondering a move to Vancouver was worried about all the "ugly secrets" the city might have and turned to B.C. Reddit for advice. All it took was that...
Narcity
8 Countries Russian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
For those with a Russian passport looking for some travel destinations outside of Canada when the mercury takes a plunge, there are some countries you might want to put on your bucket list. Just like for Indian passport-holders, the bearers of Russian passports also have visa-free access to many warm...
Narcity
Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing
On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
Narcity
This TikToker Moved From The Northwest Territories & Has Some Advice About Life In Vancouver
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver from the Northwest Territories is getting real when it comes to giving some advice about living in the city. In a TikTok video on her account @itssavannahlane, Savannah shared both the good and the bad when it comes to all things Vancouver. Having moved...
Narcity
4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star
Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & They've Gone Up So Much This Month
Ontario gas prices are awful again. Pumps are at their highest since August, and another sizeable increase is expected for Friday. The inclines have been so steep that motorists could soon be fuelling up for over 20 cents more than they were at the beginning of the month. According to...
Narcity
Alberta Was Named As One Of The Top Travel Destinations For 2023 & It's The Only One In Canada
Alberta has been named as one of the top 25 destinations in the world to visit in 2023 and it's the only spot in Canada to make it on the list. In its annual list of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, National Geographic said Alberta is one of the places travellers should be visiting in the new year alongside places like the Scottish Highlands, Laos, and Ghana.
Narcity
6 Credit Cards That Offer Free Airport Lounge Access & Other Travel Perks In Canada
If you hate flying and the overall airport experience, lounge access can be a game changer. However, it can be expensive to purchase a pass each time — and it's not always possible to buy your way in. There are several credit cards in Canada that offer lounge access,...
Narcity
Lotto Winner From Nunavut Was 'Speechless' After Winning $7 Million Days Before His Wedding
Planning a wedding sure can put a hole in your pocket, but one lucky Rankin Inlet resident just got a little help when he became a Canadian Lotto winner — and a multi millionaire!. Attaq Makpah was just two days away from his wedding when he found out he...
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants In 3 Cities & You Can Get Paid $28 Per Hour To Travel
Have you always wanted to travel the world and get paid while doing it? You may have the chance with one of these high-paying travel jobs in Canada!. Air Canada is hiring flight attendants right now in three locations in Canada, and, naturally, the position comes with some seriously impressive travel perks.
Narcity
A TikToker Pointed Out That Pearson Airport Has No Terminal 2 & People Are Confused
Toronto's Pearson Airport has two terminals, 1 and 3, but where did Terminal 2 go?. A TikToker, also known as Chris Zou, is going viral after wondering what happened to the Toronto Pearson's Terminal 2 and telling others to "petition to make 3 a 2." "I wonder if the Toronto...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 28 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 28 draw are now available so you can get your tickets and check if you're a winner. With this Lotto Max draw, a $55 million jackpot is up for grabs along with four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each!. What are...
Narcity
A Giant Butter Tart & Holiday Fest Is Happening Near Toronto With Endless Gooey Treats
A super sweet festival is happening near Toronto this season, and it's about as Canadian as it gets. The Lakeview Butter Tart Festival is coming to Mississauga, and you can bite into all sorts of gooey goodness. The attraction, which includes sweet treats and a holiday event, is taking place...
Narcity
This Easy 1 km Hike In BC Takes You To One Of The Highest Waterfalls In Canada
If you're searching for the perfect adventure this fall, look no further than this stunning hike in B.C. that will lead you to one of the highest waterfalls in Canada. The waterfall is called Helmcken Falls, which is located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C., and it is Canada's fourth-highest waterfall, according to the Wells Gray website.
Narcity
Toronto's Glam New Rooftop Bar Sits 14 Floors Above The City & Has 'Golden Hour Vistas'
If you thought rooftop patio season was over, think again. A brand new bar is opening in Toronto, and it comes with sky-scraping views. Evangeline is an "intimate indoor lounge" and terrace located on the 14th floor of the Ace Hotel. The venue officially opened its doors on October 21, so get ready to sip with a view.
Narcity
Nearly 30 Visitors To Whitby's New Spa Are Suing After An Outbreak & It Was 'Horrific'
Some visitors to a brand new spa near Toronto did not experience the "wellness" benefits they were expecting. In fact, many guests experienced quite the opposite. The Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ontario, is now facing a lawsuit after pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) bacteria was discovered in the saltwater pool, Källa, on October 14, 2022.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Upgrading Economy Class With New Features & Your Flight Is About To Get Fancier
Air Canada has announced that it's upgrading its in-flight services and the improvements include some luxurious offerings. The airline said on Thursday, October 27 that it is introducing a range of product improvements to "elevate the customer travel experience," including upgrades to its economy class and premium economy air cabins.
Narcity
Here Are Calgary's Top-Rated Chinese Restaurants & One Offers More Than 200 Dishes
Locals have dished out some of their favorite restaurants in Calgary, but there are definitely other spots in the city that have left an impression on hungry diners. For folks wanting to try something new like Chinese cuisine, the Calgary food scene has what you're looking for. And thanks to...
Narcity
Chick-fil-A Is Opening A Bunch Of Other Locations In Ontario & Here's Where They'll Be
Chick-fil-A is planning a major Canadian expansion and most of its new locations will be opening up across Ontario. Six new restaurants are in the works across the province as part of the American fast-food chain's bigger plan to triple its Canadian footprint and open 20 new locations nationwide by 2025.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Ye's Self-Destruction, Top Christmas Markets & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Ever think about booking two seats on a packed airplane just to give yourself a little extra room? Well, don't do it; as one flight attendant explains, when the airline sees the empty seat beside you, they're just going to sell it to someone on standby. Also, who can afford to book an extra seat these days, period?
Comments / 0