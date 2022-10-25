ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I toured Salem to see if it lives up to its reputation as a spooky Halloween town. It's a gimmicky but unbeatable experience filled with practicing witches, haunted buildings, and 'Hocus Pocus' nostalgia.

By Ann Matica
Ann Matica in front of the Witch City Mall in Salem, Massachusetts.

  • An estimated 100,000 tourists come through Salem, Massachusetts, each day in October.
  • Ann Matica visited local shops in Salem to see how the tourism industry impacts business.
  • While some businesses seem gimmicky, Matica said it's what helps keep the tourism industry alive.
The small historic city of Salem, Massachusetts, becomes a popular hub for Halloween enthusiasts every year.
It draws an estimated 100,000 tourists per day in October to take part in the festivities and enjoy the local businesses in the area.
Source: Boston.com

Tourism is one of Salem's largest markets and helps bring in around $100 million every year to businesses in the city.
Source: The Salem News

I decided to spend a day shopping in Salem to see how the Halloween tourism industry impacts the local economy — for better or worse.
The first stop on my journey was at the Witch City Mall, located smack in the middle of the bustling downtown.
Inside the mall are a myriad of local shops and restaurants, including a witch and fairy emporium and the Salem Cinema.
The Salem Psychic Fair was taking place inside the mall while I was visiting. For a starting price of $50, passersby could pay to get their tarot cards read by psychic professionals.
There were also plenty of shops selling T-shirts with Halloween-related graphics on them, like this "Got Magic?" one ...
… and these slasher shirts.
After window shopping, I made my way to the Salem Commons, where many vendors set up shop on a weekly basis.
I weaved my way through dozens of tents with banners embossed with the businesses' names.
I noticed quite a few tents selling witch hats.
All in varying sizes, designs, and price points.
While browsing the tents, I met twin brothers Ryan and Matthew Murray, who are the co-owners of the Salem-based tattoo parlor Black Veil Studio.
Ryan said he and his brother planned to set up their tent every weekend in October to sell their artwork and talk with potential clients.
Ryan said tourism in the city has expanded since he was a kid growing up in Salem. Now, he said, the tourism season can stretch past the month of October all the way to the end of November.
Like many tourist towns, Salem is big on offering guided tours. The list of options includes historic tours about the witch trials and ghost tours that show guests haunted places around the city.
Fans of the Hocus Pocus movies can partake in a tour that brings visitors to all the original filming locations from the movie.
While wandering the streets of Salem, I couldn't help but notice unique shops in the area, such as an apothecary.
Artemisia Botanicals is known to be one of the few witches' apothecaries in Salem. It was opened in 1997 by owner Teri Kalgren.
Kalgren said her clientele is a mix of locals and tourists. During the busier months, Kalgren said her regulars will stop by the shop in the morning in order to avoid the crowds of tourists.
The apothecary is a one-stop-shop for customers' witchcraft needs. When I walked in, I was greeted by a line of hanging broom sticks.
I also came across a cabinet filled with wands, goblets, and spellbooks.
Nearby was a rack of witch robes and a dressing room for customers.
By the register was a case of crystal balls.
There are also more than 400 different kinds of herbs on display inside the shop, according to Kalgren.
Some of the most popular herbs among customers at the moment are Mullein flowers, which have anti-inflammatory properties, Kalgren said.
The shop also had spell candles for different purposes, like conjuring wealth or love.
Visiting Artemisia Botanicals made me realize that not everything about Salem is just for tourists to enjoy.
However, as soon as I stepped back out into the crowd, I was greeted by Halloween-themed attractions yet again.
I found the tent selling Dracula fangs particularly amusing.
Even the local pet store was outfitted with festive Halloween decorations.
The interior of the store had gravestones, cobwebs, and skeleton pets scattered around.
A collection of Halloween dog toys were hanging on the wall.
I was tempted to purchase one of the pet Halloween costumes for my cat.
After stepping back onto the main street, I noticed that many of the stores in downtown Salem have names related to magic and witchcraft, like this sign that said World of Wizardry ...
... or this one called Hex ...
... or Omen ...
I was intrigued by the banner outside of the Omen storefront and decided to go in.
The interior was full of people browsing and buying witchcraft-related objects.
Once I'd squeezed past a few customers, I saw a table with a crystal ball and witches charms.
I also came across a small cabinet full of potions.
On a back wall, there were shelves full of educational books about magic.
Another bookcase was filled with brightly colored journals that I could only imagine were supposed to be used for casting spells.
There were framed photos of the shop's psychics hanging on the wall.
The private readings were held behind drawn curtains.
Customers were also able to buy their own tarot card decks from the store's collection.
I made a 15-minute appointment to have my tarot cards read by a psychic named Bailey Merlin.
Merlin said she only works part-time at Omen in October because of how lucrative it is during tourist season.
As I made my way out of Salem, I thought about how the city's tourism industry thrives year after year because of the local shop owners and employees.
While some shops felt a bit gimmicky, I realized they're what bring visitors from all over the world to Salem to partake in an experience that can't be replicated anywhere else.
Read the original article on Business Insider

