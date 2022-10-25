Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted; County and State partnership could bring federal funds for redesign of Route 29

Read full article on original website
Trenton Water Works Employee Arrested For Stealing Water Meters
October 27, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Water Works employee Richard Warren, 46, was taken into custody on October 15, 2022,…
Jackson Man Charged With Robbing West Long Branch Check-Cashing Business Of $700,000.
October 28, 2022 FREEHOLD – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of…
Crash On Route 1 In Lawrence Township Creates Major Delays
October 26, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER) – Traffic along Route 1 was reduced to a crawl in both directions…
Monroe Fire Chief District No. 2 Charged with Theft
October 26, 2022 MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced today that the Monroe Fire Chief of District…
BREAKING: Shooting Reported In 100 Block Of Oakland Street In Trenton; CPR In Progress
Update on the victim here: Victim identified as Rayshawn Baines, 41, of Trenton October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–About 9:30…
Ewing Man Killed On Mercer Road In Princeton
October 28, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police Department reports that on October 28, 2022, at 10:38 a.m., a 2010 Kia…
Warrant Issued For 74-Year-Old Fugitive From Justice, After Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Accident In Toms River
October 26, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little…
Female Shooting Victim Takes Taxi To St. Francis Medical Center In Trenton, NJ
October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that a female shooting…
Jamesburg Man Sentenced To 70-Years Total, For Double Murder and Aggravated Arson
Jaree Kitchen, 24, was sentenced to 60 years pursuant to the No Early Release Act for the two counts of…
Indicted Man In Jail Charged in Connection with Murder for Hire Plot To Create Doubt On His Current Plainsboro Murder Charges
Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Saal was soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail in…
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Junk Yard Fire
October 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)– A fire involving a pile of junked cars sent a towering column of smoke…
Catalytic Converter Thieves From Minnesota Arrested In Toms River, NJ
October 27, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:55 p.m., multiple police units were dispatched…
41-Year-Old Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting Last Night
October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
Carjacking Reported At Medford WaWa On Route 70
October 26, 2022 MEDFORD, NJ (BURLINGTON)–On October 22, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Medford Township Police Department responded to…
Trenton, NJ, Man Charged With Murder Of Daquan Brown
October 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month…
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies Man Killed In Trenton Fire Sunday Morning
October 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal…
Toms River Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run Under Investigation
October 23, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch…
Pair Arrested For Criminal Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Endangering The Welfare Of An Injured Person, On N. Clinton Ave. In Trenton
October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Trenton Police Officers were flagged down…
Trenton Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives Make Multiple Gun Arrests
October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Street Crimes Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to solve crimes…
37-Year-Old Troy, Michigan Man Dead In Hunterdon County, NJ, Sky Diving Accident
October 22, 2022 ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (HUNTERDON)–The New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit said that Troopers responded to a…
