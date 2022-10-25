Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
eastidahonews.com
Utah student hit by truck while walking to school dies from her injuries
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Springville High School senior hit by a pickup truck while walking to school on Tuesday has died from her injuries, police announced Wednesday night. Lilly Warren was hit about 7:45 a.m. near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is close to the high school. Springville...
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
KSLTV
Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday morning. Police said the collision happened at approximately 7 a.m. near 400 West and 400 South. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department...
kslnewsradio.com
One person seriously hurt in crash in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on SR-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. The crash sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. The UHP says the crash occurred on the eastbound lane of the highway, near milepost 193. The...
UPDATE: SLCPD reports all road closures lifted following crash
Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.
KSLTV
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
KUTV
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
KSLTV
Elementary school in Midvale moves classes online due to ongoing police presence
MIDVALE, Utah — Students at Copperview Elementary School will not attend classes in person on Friday due to an ongoing police presence near the school. “At the request of police, and for the safety of the school community, Copperview will have a remote-learning day today,” read a tweet from the Canyons School District.
kjzz.com
US-6 closed in both directions after driver airlifted in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — One person was airlifted in serious condition after a crash closed Highway 6 in both directions. Officials responded to the collision a short time after 1 p.m. near milepost 193 in Spanish Fork Canyon, where two cars collided with one another. According to Sgt....
kmyu.tv
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
ksl.com
Court finds man charged with killing former Springville neighbor competent
PROVO — A judge ruled Thursday that Hunter Lamoreaux, an Orem man charged with murdering his former neighbor, is competent to stand trial following an evaluation. Gregory Shaffer, 42, was found by police on his front porch in Springville with multiple gunshot wounds on May 21. Lamoreaux, 25, was...
KSLTV
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
kjzz.com
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KSLTV
Tooele police investigate pellet gun shooting as potential hate crime
TOOELE, Utah — Police said Thursday they were investigating a pellet gun shooting as a potential hate crime in an incident that left a man wounded. Gurvinder Singh told KSL TV he was simply out in front of his home talking on the phone at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday when a driver in a pickup pulled up to the intersection of 100 East and Utah Avenue. (200 North).
KSLTV
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
ksl.com
Midvale mom angry at husband hit her kids in video call with him, police say
MIDVALE — A Midvale mother has been arrested after police say she beat her children because she was upset with their father. She said the kids were the only people around she could take her anger out on, according to police. The woman was originally arrested on Saturday. But...
kjzz.com
Brother pays heartwarming tribute to sister killed in tragic crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A USU Eastern soccer player's brother paid a moving tribute to his sister after she was killed in a tragic crash on Soldier Summit over the weekend. "The number 22 will forever be ingrained in my mind. She passed away on October 22, 2022. Her soccer number through all the years was 22. Coincidence? I think not," Kenyan Bradshaw shared.
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
Comments / 0