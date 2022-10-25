ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

KSLTV

1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person seriously hurt in crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on SR-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. The crash sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. The UHP says the crash occurred on the eastbound lane of the highway, near milepost 193. The...
SPANISH FORK, UT
eastidahonews.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Tooele police investigate pellet gun shooting as potential hate crime

TOOELE, Utah — Police said Thursday they were investigating a pellet gun shooting as a potential hate crime in an incident that left a man wounded. Gurvinder Singh told KSL TV he was simply out in front of his home talking on the phone at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday when a driver in a pickup pulled up to the intersection of 100 East and Utah Avenue. (200 North).
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Brother pays heartwarming tribute to sister killed in tragic crash near Soldier Summit

PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A USU Eastern soccer player's brother paid a moving tribute to his sister after she was killed in a tragic crash on Soldier Summit over the weekend. "The number 22 will forever be ingrained in my mind. She passed away on October 22, 2022. Her soccer number through all the years was 22. Coincidence? I think not," Kenyan Bradshaw shared.
PRICE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

