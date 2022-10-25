ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State Eastern athlete killed in head-on car accident

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A Utah State Eastern soccer player has been identified as the driver killed in a car accident over the weekend near Soldier Summit .

Lauren Bradshaw was driving her Toyota Corolla in rainy conditions Saturday night on U.S. Highway 6 when she went into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

The only one in the car at the time of the accident, Bradshaw died from her injuries.

"On behalf of the entire USU Eastern athletics department, our love and condolences to Lauren's family, friends, teammates and coaches," the school tweeted Tuesday .

According to the school's athletics website, Bradshaw was from Lehi and attended Skyridge High School where she won the state soccer championship with the Falcons during her freshman year.

The first winter storm of the season that brought snow and rain to much of northern Utah was also the cause of numerous accidents across the state . The Utah Highway Patrol said it responded to over 300 accidents on Saturday and Sunday alone.

