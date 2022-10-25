ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, TN

Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Marshall County train crash

By Alicia Patton, Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nxCU_0im57Tdi00

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.

On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were driving on Depot Road in Chapel Hill when their car was struck by a train operated by CSX Transportation.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol , a Toyota Corolla heading westbound along Depot Road when it crossed over some railroad tracks in Chapel Hill and was hit by a southbound train.

SEE ALSO: Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Marshall County train crash

THP identified the individuals who died in the Corolla as the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, along with her two passengers, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville.

Attorneys with the Hendersonville-based Rocky McElhaney Law Firm filed the suit on Tuesday, just one month after Celeste lost her three children in the deadly crash.

In the lawsuit, Celeste claims the railroad crossing on Depot Street is known to be dangerous, hazardous, “negligently constructed and deadly.” The court filing says many traffic wrecks and other harmful incidents involving the road and railroad tracks had occurred prior to the deadly collision.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

In her complaint, Celeste alleges the train that struck and killed her three children was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to follow federal law 49 CER § 222.21, which requires all locomotives to sound off their horns to alert motorists as it approaches a railroad crossing.

The lawsuit also claims the placement of the stop sign and crossbuck on the westbound side of the crossing violates the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

Celeste is seeking $12.5 million in damages from the transportation company and the City of Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
murfreesboro.com

Officers Focus on Aggressive Driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway

Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fairview man beaten to death by family member

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November. |. New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from...
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to an intersection in South Nashville for a wreck involving a car and a bus. Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to Harding Place and Linbar Drive where a LEAD Academy bus was transporting students when it crashed with another vehicle. A second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy