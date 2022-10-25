Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso

Read full article on original website
Headlines: Mountain Lion Captured In Brentwood After Pursuit; Kevin de León Recall Effort Filed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Brentwood: A mountain lion was captured in Brentwood on Thursday after leading police on a chase. [LAT]. —Jerry Lee...
Headlines: Paris Baguette Worker Crushed to Death In Mixing Machine; Holocaust Museum Receiving Threats After Rejection By Kanye
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Activists are calling for a boycott of Paris Baguette A 23-year-old factory worker was crushed to death in their...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
Café Tacvba Show Review: An Unforgettable Acoustic Set with the L.A. Philharmonic-Assisted Chilanga Banda
To watch Café Tacvba perform live is to learn a valuable lesson in providing surprise and familiarity in equal measure. After 34 years in existence, the quartet from Ciudad Satélite, México, has mastered the art of the live show regardless of context and location. They are as comfortable in a stadium as they are in a hall as they are in a barn.
Headlines: Kevin de León Breaks Silence on Univision: ‘I Failed, But I Will Not Resign:’ Galaxy vs. LAFC for L.A. Bragging Rights
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Kevin de León broke his silence yesterday via an interview with Univision’s León Krauze. In the video, he pleads...
A Pick Axe and a Heart Attack: Workers Suffer As They Clean Up Toxic Mess That Vernon’s Old Battery Recycling Plant Left Behind
When workers tasked with cleaning up toxic lead dust spilled by the Exide battery recycling plant from Guadalupe Valdovinos’ yard started packing up, she noticed they hadn’t finished. She saw a large patch of soil on her property that they hadn’t touched. When she insisted they missed...
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Headlines: LAPD Officer Holding Protestor Demanding Resignations By Neck At City Hall; Signal Hill’s Ten Mile Brewery Burglarized
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: Kate Cagle, Spectrum News 1 anchor, and reporter, recorded a video appearing to show an LAPD officer in...
Protest with Culture: Hundreds of Oaxacans Dance to Live Regional Music in DTLA For Cedillo and De León’s Resignations
Hundreds of Oaxaqueños organized a march in protest of the recent racist remarks made against them by Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Ron Herrera, and Kevin de León. The march started at L.A. Trade Tech College and culminated two and a half miles away at City Hall. Throughout the protest, demonstrators performed various Oaxacan folkloric dances and performed regional Oaxacan music.
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
Headlines: Fake Blood Splattered Across Franklin High School Hallway Spell Out ‘Keep the Kids Safe;’ Stabbing Spree in Long Beach
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Reports of vandalism in the form of fake splattered blood across the school halls were reported this morning at...
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
Headlines: Blink 182’s Reunion Show at Banc of California Stadium GA Tickets Are $607 Each; Nury Resigns Without An Apology
—A prominent community Instagram page in La Puente is being accused of spreading false information about cop shootings and posting anti-LGBTQ content. An Avocado Heights community account is calling them out. [AHV]. —Facing mounting pressure to resign, Nury Martinez is no longer a council member representing Los Angeles. However, many...
Six Indigenous-Owned Oaxacan Restaurants In and Around Koreatown to Support
L.A.’s Oaxacan community showed up to City Hall in full force on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, to denounce the racist remarks made public over the weekend against them by former City Council President Nury Martinez. At 10 AM, CIELO (Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo) held a press meeting denouncing Martinez’s hurtful words, and at nighttime, the co-founder of CIELO, Odilia Romero, organized a Oaxacan band to play their traditional music in resistance.
Franklin High Placed On Lockdown Yesterday After Report Of Man With A Gun, Following Recent String Of School SWATing Incidents
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s new monthly education column, “The L.A. Public School Report.” If you have any story tips, send them to [email protected] for consideration. Yesterday morning Franklin Highschool in Highland Park was briefly placed on a school-wide lockdown, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) confirmed with L.A. TACO Monday evening.
Headlines: Altadena Homeowner Gives One Acre of Land Back to Tongva People; Vigil Held for Highland Park Liquor Store Owner Killed Over a ‘Beer Run’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —An Altadena homeowner has agreed to give the one-acre parcel of land she owns back to the Tongva people,...
Breaking: Brother of Former Councilmember Jose Huizar Agrees to Cooperate With The Feds, Admits To Lying To Investigators
Salvador Huizar, the older brother of Jose Huizar, a former city council member facing federal racketeering charges, admitted to accepting envelopes of cash from his younger brother in exchange for checks and other forms of payment and then lying to investigators about it in a plea agreement filed in federal court today. The 57-year-old agreed to cooperate with the government’s “ongoing investigation” and testify in his brother’s upcoming political corruption trial.
Headlines: How L.A. Became a Hub for Iranian Immigration; Charity Haunted House in I.E. Shut Down by Neighbors’ Complaints
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —While President Joe Biden is pardoning everybody convicted of simple cannabis possession on the federal level, while his administration...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
