Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. Tax Refund Could Yield Wealthy Families $20,000, Low-Income Households $9
The long-awaited $3 billion Massachusetts tax refund is now being debated again, as it has emerged that wealthy families could receive as much as $20,000, while low-income households could get only $9.
Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State
The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in...
Inflation is draining the fun out of life as American consumers are forced to prioritize their household budgets.
American Consumer Credit Counseling's latest Financial Health Index finds people are curtailing some of the simple luxuries they typically enjoy while focusing on everyday necessities and paying debt.
Soaring inflation is throwing retirees’ budgets into chaos
CNN — At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord. At a card table there, CNN met with a group of seniors, all on fixed incomes, who spoke about feeling the squeeze from steep price hikes over the past year. Katherine Janes,...
msn.com
How Much Retirees Actually Spend on Health Care in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 5: Many major expenses only shrink once you retire, but health care is hardly one of them. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend an average of $7,030 a year on health care, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data on consumer spending, which is for 2021. That translates to about 13% of the total spent each year by senior households ($52,141) and makes health care the second-biggest spending category among those households. Only housing accounted for a bigger share of seniors’ spending in 2021, as we detail in “Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year.” By comparison, all U.S. households spend an average of $5,452 a year on health care, which translates to about 8% of spending across all households ($66,928). Following is a detailed look at how senior households’ medical spending breaks down. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter
Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
CNBC
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
CNN's Gabe Cohen speaks with senior Americans about how they are dealing with the squeeze of inflation and how they're coping with rising costs.
CNBC
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
New analysis ranks the best states for retirement
This new study ranks states from best to worst for retirement.
Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’
Gains from the cut in national insurance (NI) for low-income families could be dwarfed by inflation if the Government decides to raise benefits in line with wages rather than inflation. According to research from Child Poverty Action Group and Action for Children, a family with two children earning less than...
Comments / 1