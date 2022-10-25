Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Super Duty Drops Adaptive Steering System
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was just revealed a few weeks ago, and is currently scheduled to launch in early 2023. However, as has been the case for some time now, various supply chain constraints continue to plague automotive production in general, and the redesigned Super Duty isn’t immune to that phenomenon, either. In fact, many of the features and options packages the 2023 Ford Super Duty offers are late availability items, and won’t be available at launch. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the new Super Duty has dropped its Adaptive Steering System, too.
Ford Patent Filed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integration System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle integration system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 9th, 2019, published on October 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11479368. The Ford Authority Take. In addition to using drones to monitor inventory levels at...
Ford Found Guilty Of Violating Contract With Versata Software
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash, and it doesn’t look like the automaker will be getting a new trial in that case after the company claimed it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective. Now, The Blue Oval’s legal woes continue, as the company has been found guilty of violating its contract with Versata Software, according to Law360.
Ford Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over Counterfeit Parts
Ford filed a federal trademark infringement suit against four companies claiming they sold, distributed, and advertised thousands of products, including truck grilles and other parts for at least two years. The company – in tandem with state and federal law enforcement agencies – claims an investigation turned up significant evidence that the companies in question worked together to produce and distribute thousands of counterfeit products potentially worth millions of dollars and sell them on their own websites, and through third-party online retailers like Amazon, per Repairer Driven News.
Ford Escape ST Still Not Happening, Despite Existence Of ST-Line
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted earlier this week, it ushered in a totally new trim level lineup for the refreshed crossover, one that includes the addition of the new ST-Line. To date, Ford has offered ST-Line versions of a number of its models, including the Ford Explorer, Ford Edge, Ford Fiesta, Focus, and Puma, so this didn’t come as a huge surprise. However, it is notable that while those other models feature the same styling updates as their ST counterparts – albeit without the performance enhancements – no Ford Escape ST currently exists, and it seems that one won’t be happening in the future, either.
2023 Ford Escape Team Expects ST-Line Series To Be Popular
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted yesterday, it did so bearing a brand new trim level lineup that’s completely different from the outgoing model – Base, Active, PHEV, ST-Line, and Platinum, which replace the outgoing S, SE, SEL, and Titanium trims. The ST-Line is notable because it’s brand new to the crossover, though Ford has used that particular name on a variety of vehicles that feature sporty styling without the extra performance goodies present on ST models with solid customer response, and it expects the same for the new 2023 Ford Escape ST-LIne lineup, too.
Second-Generation Ford EVs Expected To Return Healthy Profits
The Blue Oval recently rolled out its first-generation electric vehicles, which include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, at least one member of that trio, is no longer profitable, per comments made by Ford CFO John Lawler earlier this year. While it is currently unclear if the other two vehicles generate money for the automaker, the 2023 Ford F-150 did receive substantial price hikes compared to the outgoing model, a change blamed on increasing raw materials costs on battery components. While that situation will likely remain unchanged for the time being, recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley suggest the upcoming second-generation of Ford EVs will not have profitability issues.
2023 Ford Super Duty Power, Capability Figures Released
The 2023 Ford Super Duty represents an all-new generation for the popular pickup, debuting a redesigned interior and exterior styling, a wide array of new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features – although some may not be available until later on in the model year. At the time of its reveal, powertrain and capability features weren’t disclosed, but now, The Blue Oval has made the Super Duty’s exact specifications available.
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Tons Of Late Availability Items
As we learned during its reveal, the 2023 Ford Super Duty represents a redesign for the popular model, presenting us with fresh styling, new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features. However, as has been the case with a number of vehicles over the past couple of years, it seems as if many of those items will be classified as late availability, which means that they won’t be available at launch, sources familiar with the matter have explained to Ford Authority.
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during October 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during October, 2022 is most likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
Ford Patent Filed For Low Visibility Adaptive Cruise Control
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a low visibility adaptive cruise control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 27th, 2021, published on October 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0340133. The Ford Authority Take. Earlier this month, Ford filed a patent for an...
2023 Ford F-600 XLT Chassis Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Super Duty made its debut not too long ago, although not every model included in the heavy truck line was shown off at the reveal. Ford Authority has kept an eye out for examples of the pickup since then, and we’ve spotted a brand new Ford F-600 chassis cab XL out and about. Now, we’ve spied yet another 2023 Ford F-600 chassis cab, this time in XLT trim wearing Agate Black paint.
Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of October 24th – October 28th, 2022
The value of Ford stock jumped during the October 24th, 2022 – October 28th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.26, which represented a nine percent bump, or $1.07 per share rise in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.19. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV Used Fox Body Ford Mustang Taillights
Ford is no stranger to farming out various components for use on other vehicles, a common practice in the automotive world – particularly among smaller startups and automakers that don’t quite have the budget required to create new parts from scratch. As such, throughout history, we’ve seen a large number of vehicles touting Blue Oval bits and pieces, including the DeTomaso Pantera, the Lands Precedent, the Qvale Mangusta, and the Laforza, which also utilized Blue Oval power – in some cases, engines taken from the Ford Mustang. This 1992 Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV up for grabs at Smart RV Guide also makes use of Mustang parts, but in this case, it isn’t any sort of mechanical item – it’s the motorhome’s taillights.
Ford Dealers Get Additional Month To Decide On EV Investment
The Blue Oval is currently undergoing an unprecedent pivot away from internal combustion vehicles to fully electric products, and has committed significant financial outlays and agreements to put it on solid footing towards that transition by the end of 2026. As part of its goal to modernize the sales process and its retail network, Ford dealers in the United States will be required to adhere to new standards and build out their own EV charging networks, a move that requires each franchise to spend a significant amount of money, should they opt into the first enrollment period. But the previous deadline for the dealers has been extended for roughly one month, per a new report from Automotive News.
Ford F-150 Lightning Thermal System Gains Fans At Munro: Video
After completely disassembling a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its components including the EV crossover’s front end, battery tray, thermal system, and suspension, Sandy Munro – an engineer and YouTuber – has now turned his attention to the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Previously, we’ve seen Munro and his team go over the all-electric pickup’s undercarriage, frunk, and chassis, which left him impressed with what he discovered, and now, Munro and Associates is back with another video examining the thermal system of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford Bronco Two-Inch Suspension Lift Kit Details Revealed
Since its introduction, the current-generation Ford Bronco has received a plethora of OEM and aftermarket support, and it remains a certainty that more will be introduced in the future. As it stands, owners are really responding to the availability of a wide range of parts and items for the the Bronco family, but one of the most hotly anticipated items has been the introduction of the official Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, which Ford Authority exclusively reported was on the way. Now, both kits have appeared on the official Ford Performance parts website, revealing more information about their price and what models they’re intended for.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says BlueCruise L3 System Is On The Way
Since its launch, Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist feature has steadily grown in popularity after facing some early issues and resulting delays. In fact, BlueCruise and its Lincoln counterpart, ActiveGlide, have seen enrollment explode to more than 80,000 users, who have driven well over 21 million miles with the feature enabled thus far. The automaker also recently released the BlueCruise 1.2 update, which adds a handful of new features to the mix. However, bigger and better things are on the way, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has revealed that the automaker is already working on a BlueCruise L3 system.
