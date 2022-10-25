ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit

(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The president of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of its buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
kfornow.com

Two Crashes In East Lincoln Just Blocks, Hours Apart From Each Other

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–A 27-year-old man is in jail, after he fled from a traffic crash in east Lincoln late Monday night. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News Alfie Hatcher was arrested for crashing his speeding vehicle into a tree at 56th and “N”, after reaching speeds of 70 to 75 miles an hour on 56th near Vine Street. Officers pulled back, but the vehicle spun out and hit the tree.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy