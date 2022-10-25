Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
KETV.com
Lincoln woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln woman was taken into custody for avoiding arrest and drug charges after a pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 2:50 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota Highlander traveling westbound at 96 mph on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Man watched car get stolen while getting donut fix, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donuts aren’t the only thing that Hurts after a man watched his car get stolen, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:28 a.m., a 41-year-old man parked his Dodge Charger on P Street while he ran into Hurts Donuts. The man’s car was unlocked and had...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
1011now.com
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man after barricade situation at a Motel 6 on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an Omaha motel early Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2 a.m., officers patrolling near 108th and L streets attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger, Omaha police said. The driver refused to...
klkntv.com
Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The president of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of its buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
kfornow.com
Suspected Arson Fire Outside Bethany Area Business Being Investigated By LPD/LFR
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–An arson fire is under investigation, after a dumpster fire was reported early Sunday evening outside a business at a northeast Lincoln business building. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 2145 North Cotner Boulevard about a dumpster fire that had damaged a...
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
Bellevue Police arrest 16-year-old for bringing gun to Bryan High School
A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to the school on Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
kfornow.com
Two Crashes In East Lincoln Just Blocks, Hours Apart From Each Other
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–A 27-year-old man is in jail, after he fled from a traffic crash in east Lincoln late Monday night. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News Alfie Hatcher was arrested for crashing his speeding vehicle into a tree at 56th and “N”, after reaching speeds of 70 to 75 miles an hour on 56th near Vine Street. Officers pulled back, but the vehicle spun out and hit the tree.
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
