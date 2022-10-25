Read full article on original website
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
18-year-old Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Arraigned in Jerome County Court
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cost of rent increasing, and the availability of homes, more and more people in Twin Falls are left with no where to call their own. The Homeless Coalition says the number of people who are in this situation is increasing. These individuals...
Terry, Kenneth Earl
EDEN—Kenneth Earl Terry, 82, of Eden, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Icy conditions, crash between Mountain Home and Fairfield
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday morning between Mountain Home and Fairfield, the Idaho Transportation Department reports. A semi tractor-trailer jacknifed between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit, ITD said at 7:41 a.m. The highway remained blocked as of 9:15 a.m. Conditions...
TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
Gates, Richard Lee
GOODING—Richard Lee Gates, 80, a recent resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
SCPHD offering free Tobacco Cessation Classes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million people succumb to tobacco related deaths every year in the United States, making it the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country. Now, local health resources are partnering with the South Central Public Health District to provide...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Punkynland
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sandra Walters spends most of her year farming on her Jerome property. But during the Fall, she gets creative with her land. “Always wanted to give back to the community and this is the way I could do it,” said Walters. For the month...
Keeping your kids safe during Halloween
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While it’s a fun tradition, trick or treating can have risks, while knocking on doors of people that, in some cases, you don’t know. “I think for the most part, we’re a very safe community,” said Lori Stewart from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office.
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Behind the Business: Bare Beans
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the Magic Valley runs on agriculture, and a newcomer to the area is looking to add yet another twist to the agricultural community. in this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Bare Beans, and how they’re putting a new twist on beans.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating, then you’re in luck. KMVT has put together the most complete list of all Trunk-or-Treat Events taking place in Twin Falls, and around the Magic Valley. THURSDAY. TWIN FALLS - Trunk or...
Valley Wide Cooperative opening brand new store in Wendell
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Country Store is building a brand new facility in Wendell on South Frontage Road. The Valley Country Store says this store will be 24,000 square feet, and will feature a farm store, travel center, a truck island, diesel and gas pumps as well as food options.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
CSI scrimmages NAIA No. 3 College of Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The NJCAA preseason No. 17 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team scrimmaged NAIA No. 3 College of Idaho Wednesday evening. The Golden Eagles won the first half, and the Yotes won the second. CSI open’s the season next Wednesday at home against...
Dietrich, Lighthouse Christian move onto state quarterfinals
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich Blue Devils moved to 9-0 on the season with a 1A DII playoff opening-round win over Horseshoe Bend. Dietrich will play in a 1A DII quarterfinal against Rockland next week. 1A DI PLAY-IN GAME. (9) Lighthouse Christian 34, (8) Murtaugh 26. Lighthouse will...
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
