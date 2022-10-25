ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures.

STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support

Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she had to turn away a 15-year-old incest victim, because her pregnancy had passed the 15-week mark. The child had to be transported out of state to obtain an abortion.

“And to not be able to provide that service because of a restriction for a patient in a such a terrible and violent situation is horrible,” said Tein in a virtual news conference.

That story is now the focus of a new campaign ad put out by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist. In it, Crist highlights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, which has no exemptions for rape or incest.

STORY: Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense, dies

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder said the ad puts a human face on the impacts of DeSantis’ policy decision, but added he’s unsure whether it’s enough to impact the race.

“I don’t want to say this in the wrong way, but abortion doesn’t affect everybody. It affects small portions of the society at any given time,” said Binder.

STORY: Biden administration answers student loan court challenge; says the plan is legal

On the other hand, Andrew Shirvell with Florida Voice for the Unborn, a group that helped push the 15-week ban, had a very different take. He doesn’t believe the ad stands to help Crist, but he argued DeSantis’ relative silence on the issue of abortion throughout the campaign could cost him conservative votes in November.

“He should talk about the humanity of the unborn child, why he’s done what he has done over the past four years and where Florida is going,” said Shirvell.

Earlier in the year, the story of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion became a national flashpoint in the abortion debate.

But Binder argues that voter priorities have since shifted. He doesn’t see the issue making a large dent in the results one way or the other.

“By and large it’s the economy, It’s inflation, it’s cost of living. Those are the things that are impacting everybody,” said Binder.

If Crist hopes to change the dynamics of the race, he’s got a lot of ground to make up.

The two most recent polls both gave DeSantis an 11-point lead.

Comments / 309

Faith
3d ago

Horrible situation but why aren’t we asking “Where the hell is the father or brother, uncle or whoever committed this disgusting crime?!!” They should Fry. I’m positive that this isn’t the first time they did this to her. Put his name, age , address and face up for all to see!!! 😡

Reply(51)
148
kitty-o
3d ago

why is the high crime here that she was denied an abortion. the high crime is the family member who got her pregnant. why didn't they mention him. he should be jailed. I guess Crist doesn't see that crime and abuse to this child since he's using her as well for his abortion agenda.

Reply(9)
88
This_Old_Grunt
3d ago

Why would Crist talk about abortion instead of prosecution of the offender? We all see how Democrats are prosecuting criminals nationwide... they're not!

Reply(30)
60
