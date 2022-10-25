ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
PIQUA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Investigation under way

VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
VAN WERT, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Trunk or Treat is a success

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County levies on November ballot

SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-9:47 p.m.: summons. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement. -5:25 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street. -4:06 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs...
SIDNEY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired

MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
MARION, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-12 p.m.: threats. Personnel responded to threats in the 300 block of East Canal Street in Port Jefferson. -10:39 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road. MONDAY. -7:48 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 4000 block of state...
PORT JEFFERSON, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DISORDERLY: An officer was assigned to be the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools K-8 building. During this time it was reported a student was following another after school and taunting him to fight. Investigation was completed and a citation was issued to the suspect for disorderly conduct.
GREENVILLE, OH

