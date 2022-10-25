Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
Man hospitalized after Harrison Twp. pedestrian strike
When deputies arrived, they found the Harrison Township Fire Department attending to an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
Dayton man indicted for shooting woman in ear
The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.
1 dead following deadly school bus crash in Franklin Township
The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County levies on November ballot
SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:47 p.m.: summons. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement. -5:25 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street. -4:06 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs...
Search underway for Miami County trailer theft suspects
Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired
MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
Man removed from home after Preble County standoff
According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, the Preble County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Authorities have the home surrounded at this time.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-12 p.m.: threats. Personnel responded to threats in the 300 block of East Canal Street in Port Jefferson. -10:39 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road. MONDAY. -7:48 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 4000 block of state...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer was assigned to be the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools K-8 building. During this time it was reported a student was following another after school and taunting him to fight. Investigation was completed and a citation was issued to the suspect for disorderly conduct.
