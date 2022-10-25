ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dover High School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
BEAVERCREEK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy