Rochester, MN

We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester

Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
ROCHESTER, MN
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
New Tap Room Opening in Kasson’s Former Car Wash

After doing off-site beer sales for over a year, the owners of Chaotic Good Brewing are opening a tap room in Kasson, Minnesota!. Chaotic Brewing actually got started in their home in Kasson, so Scott Stroh and his wife Molly Stroh have been waiting a lot longer than just a little over a year to open the Chaotic Good Brewing tap room, 202 Second Street South West (the former Ocean Mist Car Wash).
KASSON, MN
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Beloved Lourdes Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a long time Lourdes High School teacher and coach Myron Glass. An obituary posted by Mackrn Funeral Home in Rochester says a visitation for Glass will be held on Sunday afternoon in the Lourdes High School Gymnasium from 2 until 5 PM. A second visitation will take place Monday at 10 AM, an hour before the start of the Memorial Mass for Glass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?

We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
ROCHESTER, MN
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Jobless Rate For Rochester Area Drops to 1.5%

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate for the Rochester area has now been below 2% for the last six months. The latest job statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the jobless rate for Olmsted County in September was only 1.5%. Seasonal factors helped push the rate lower by three-percentage points when compared to August. It was the lowest the rate has been since May and was nearly a full percentage point below the unemployment rate from September of last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

