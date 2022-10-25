Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing
The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
ABC News
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine
Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine. Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling including Hulk Hogan but NO Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock
WWE star AJ Styles named Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as two superstars he thinks would be worthy of gracing a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore. The iconic American National Memorial sculpture features the carved heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Former WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks
The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term
Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
Yardbarker
Mick Foley has muscular, neurological, and skeletal damage: "I'm paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable"
On the latest "Foley Is Pod" on AdFreeShows.com, Mick Foley discussed his WWE return in 2012 after a stint in TNA. Mick was asked if he thought he would ever return to WWE in 2012 after leaving TNA in 2011?. "I thought I would come back for one or two...
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
