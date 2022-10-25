ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria police investigate after 1 man dies in shooting, another man wounded

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at an apartment complex after police received reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at UH Medical Center while officers were investigating the deadly shooting and police believe both men were involved in the same incident. The wounded man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
huroninsider.com

16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 injured after suffering gunshot wounds in Lorain Tuesday night

LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Erie Avenue in the City of Lorain Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
LORAIN, OH

