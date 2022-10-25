Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
Man violates protection order, chokes, bites woman: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a home where a man, in violation of a temporary protection order, had entered a woman’s home and bitten her. The man ran from the home before police arrived. Officers, using a K-9, eventually found the man in a Cedar Road alley, lying on his back. Police arrested the man without incident.
2 arrested after murder at Elyria apartments; victim identified
Two people are in custody following a 24-year-old man's shooting death on Thursday, Oct. 27. Elyria police officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Midview Crossings Apartments along Middle Avenue, where 911 callers said shots had been fired, according to a Friday news release.
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Elyria police investigate after 1 man dies in shooting, another man wounded
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at an apartment complex after police received reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at UH Medical Center while officers were investigating the deadly shooting and police believe both men were involved in the same incident. The wounded man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
26-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated murder in Painesville
A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 44 years in the Lake County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Police: Trespassers fought with students at Shaw HS
Three males who fought with several Shaw High School students this week were trespassing, school officials told FOX 8.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
huroninsider.com
16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
cleveland19.com
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
2 injured after suffering gunshot wounds in Lorain Tuesday night
LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Erie Avenue in the City of Lorain Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Comments / 0