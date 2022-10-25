Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Country music star Shania Twain announces concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. — Shania Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be coming to Lincoln in 2023. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist is performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 19 as part of a 49-stop tour. Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, Nov....
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
KETV.com
Omaha Facebook group creates map of houses decked out for Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has you covered. With the help of a map, it takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from scary to even scarier for the spooky season. "There's one called Nightmare on Redick if...
KETV.com
KETV Archive: Honesty test for trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Before Phil Johnston was an award-winning writer and producer for movies like "Zootopia," "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," he was a reporter for KETV NewsWatch 7. In 1997, Phil conducted this experiment to test the honesty of trick-or-treaters, tempting them with an unguarded bowl...
klin.com
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln
The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
KETV.com
Omaha busineses expect big crowds over Halloween weekend
Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your last-minute shopping done. At Mangelsen's in Omaha, it has been a lot busier than usual. It is not just wiper tags that are 50 percent off this weekend. "You're going to get the husbands and...
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
KETV.com
Now Serving: Cafe Diem
If you're a fan of breakfast food, don't look any further than Cafe Diem. The Papillion restaurant is serving up all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Cafe Diem to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 22-28
OMAHA, Neb. — A daring rescue during a house fire, claims of a serial killer in Iowa and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. Cell phone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring. How Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
Dave Feit: Irresistible Mickey Joseph Meets Immovable Nebraska
Lift this team to bowl eligibility? That’s asking a lot of the Huskers’ interim head coach.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KETV.com
KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes
OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
KETV.com
OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
