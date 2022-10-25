Read full article on original website
Huge List of the Best Neighborhoods in Rochester for Trick-or-Treating
It's almost time to get the kids dressed in layers, throw a costume on top of that and venture out into the neighborhoods of Rochester, Minnesota for the biggest candy day ever! Halloween!!! If you are wondering where to go trick-or-treating, check out the list below of the best neighborhoods that have proven to have the best displays or candy stashes for your kids.
We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester
Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
We Now Know When this New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Will Open in Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity
A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?
We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Beloved Lourdes Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a long time Lourdes High School teacher and coach Myron Glass. An obituary posted by Mackrn Funeral Home in Rochester says a visitation for Glass will be held on Sunday afternoon in the Lourdes High School Gymnasium from 2 until 5 PM. A second visitation will take place Monday at 10 AM, an hour before the start of the Memorial Mass for Glass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Rochester’s Most-Searched Halloween Costume for 2022
We're about a week and a half from Halloween, so if you haven't come up with a Halloween costume yet, it's time to get going! If you're in need of a costume idea I might have one for you, it's the most-searched Halloween costume for the Rochester, Minnesota area. This...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
RPD: Drug Overdose Possible Cause of Two Deaths in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are awaiting the findings of two autopsies to determine if two recent deaths were the result of drug overdoses. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first of the two calls came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wife of a 34-year-old man reported finding her husband’s body at their residence in the 2400 block of 1st St. Southwest.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
