Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
Faces Up To 40 Years: Madison Man Pleads Guilty To Murder

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a 25-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to firing a shot that killed Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30, on May 12, 2020.
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict For Mantia Johnson In Highway Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia Seay and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
Haine Charges Defendant With Stealing $64,200 From Softball Organization

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1,...
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022

A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house

A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse

More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
