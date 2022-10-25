Read full article on original website
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
Faces Up To 40 Years: Madison Man Pleads Guilty To Murder
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a 25-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to firing a shot that killed Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30, on May 12, 2020.
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict For Mantia Johnson In Highway Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia Seay and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
Haine Charges Defendant With Stealing $64,200 From Softball Organization
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1,...
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Greene County Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Madison County Softball Organization
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed felony theft charges on Thursday against the treasurer of a Madison County softball organization. Riverbender and Fox2 News report 37 year old Heather S. Sullivan of Roodhouse is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7th.
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing
ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting. Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30. On May 12,...
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house
A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says reports of a man with a gun in the area of the west side industrial park and four later shots fired complaints were all found to be unsubstantiated. Ambuehl says around five Wednesday afternoon the department began to receive information on Social Media messages...
