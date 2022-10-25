Read full article on original website
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester
Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Homes for Halloween in Minnesota
My kids have a dream to create a haunted forest for Halloween on our property just outside of Rochester, Minnesota. I didn't crush their dream but with a little bit of searching, my kids and I found some really cute and easy Halloween decorating ideas that are helping create our house into the perfect Halloween stop.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
We Now Know How Old You Can Be to Trick-or-Treat in Minnesota
With Halloween just a few days away, I know there are some Minnesota moms scrambling to get all of the candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Obviously, we pick out the kind of candy we love the most because of the "mom tax". But I know a few moms that are still needing to find just the right costume for everyone in the house. But how old is too old and is there a maximum age for trick-or-treating in Minnesota?
Which Witch is the Most Popular Witch in Minnesota?
Halloween is Monday, October 31st and we'll no doubt be seeing a lot of ghosts, goblins, ghouls and witches between now and then. But just which witch does Minnesota like the best?. I've gotta say, I'm not all that familiar with witches these days. Outside of the Wicked Witch of...
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”
I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
Be Better Minnesota, 4 Tips to Navigate a Roundabout from Salty Drivers!
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
A Mountain Lion from Nebraska Just Traveled to Illinois
Where do you go on vacation if you're a mountain lion in Nebraska? The answer based on what one of these big cats really just did is Illinois. As we shared last week, there was a mountain lion that was struck and killed in Dekalb County, Illinois. This isn't that mountain lion. The Illinois Conservation Police just shared on Facebook that another of these big cats was tracked making its way from the Cornhusker State to the Land of Lincoln recently.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Illinois?
People drive without shoes for many reasons. They think it's more comfortable, they are wearing sandals so it's easy to take off, or they forgot shoes with their outfit (like I did) and realized it would be better to drive barefoot. While driving barefoot seems like a good idea, it's...
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota
Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
RECALL: Weird Plastic Found In Breakfast Sausage Sold In Minnesota
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling about 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. These products have been sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the contamination is thin blue rubber....
