1520 The Ticket

We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester

Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

We Now Know How Old You Can Be to Trick-or-Treat in Minnesota

With Halloween just a few days away, I know there are some Minnesota moms scrambling to get all of the candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Obviously, we pick out the kind of candy we love the most because of the "mom tax". But I know a few moms that are still needing to find just the right costume for everyone in the house. But how old is too old and is there a maximum age for trick-or-treating in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States

OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”

I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
SHOREWOOD, MN
1520 The Ticket

A Mountain Lion from Nebraska Just Traveled to Illinois

Where do you go on vacation if you're a mountain lion in Nebraska? The answer based on what one of these big cats really just did is Illinois. As we shared last week, there was a mountain lion that was struck and killed in Dekalb County, Illinois. This isn't that mountain lion. The Illinois Conservation Police just shared on Facebook that another of these big cats was tracked making its way from the Cornhusker State to the Land of Lincoln recently.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Illinois?

People drive without shoes for many reasons. They think it's more comfortable, they are wearing sandals so it's easy to take off, or they forgot shoes with their outfit (like I did) and realized it would be better to drive barefoot. While driving barefoot seems like a good idea, it's...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway

Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota

Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

