Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Grains mixed after choppy day | October 27, 2022
Corn ended the day down 3¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live cattle are down 15¢. Feeder cattle are down 70¢. Lean hogs are down $3.38. The S&P 500 is down 15 points. The...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs touch one-week lows in pullback from gains
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell to their lowest prices in more than a week on Thursday in a setback from recent rallies, traders said. Live cattle futures also ended lower after the February contract set a new high. The hog and cattle markets...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans finish higher as stock market rallies
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed stronger on Friday amid spillover support from strong gains in outside markets, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $13.87-3/4 a bushel, and January soybeans jumped 6-3/4 cents to end at $14.00-1/4. * CBOT December soymeal finished $10 stronger at $425.40 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil slid 0.51 cent to settle at 71.79 cents per lb. * A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street stocks surging, as encouraging economic data and a rosier earnings outlook buoyed investor risk appetite. * Exporters sold 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, the USDA said. The agency last confirmed sales in its daily reporting system on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures sag as poor U.S. export sales disappoint traders
Rain eases dryness in Argentine crop areas - forecaster. (Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soy futures slumped on Thursday as poor export demand for American corn and favorable rains in Argentine crop areas pressured prices, analysts said. Traders...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat sag on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged lower on Friday as gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to importers, analysts said. The stronger dollar added to concerns about slowing export demand for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm on Argentina crop downgrades, dollar slide
* Wheat extends rebound from Wednesday's 5-week low * Corn steady near 1-week top, soybeans rises to 2-week high * U.S. export sales, Black Sea corridor talks in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Thursday extended a bounce from a five-week low, supported by weakness in the dollar and reduced forecasts for Argentina's drought-hit crop. Lingering uncertainty over the future of a United Nations-backed Black Sea export corridor also underpinned grain markets. Chicago corn was firm to hold near a one-week high touched on Wednesday, while soybeans rose to a two-week top. The dollar index slipped to a new one-month low before steadying. Investors are debating whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its pace of interest rate increases, while bracing for an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank. A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas. Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes. That followed an estimate of 15.5 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local office in Argentina, which was 2 million tonnes below the USDA's official forecast. The reduced production outlook cooled hopes that rain in recent days may boost crop conditions. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders see a drier period just ahead," research firm Hightower said in a report. "Some weather traders see the drought stress continuing in the longer term." Argentina is a major wheat exporter and a poor crop could tighten international supply if the war in Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea trade. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the corridor arrangement for Ukrainian exports would be extended beyond mid-November. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.49-1/2 a bushel by 0929 GMT, moving further away from Wednesday's low of $8.24. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.4% to $13.99 a bushel and corn also rose 0.4%, to $6.87-1/2 a bushel. The dollar's weakness has added to improved export sentiment in soybeans after sign of a pick-up in overseas demand. Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data at 1230 GMT for further clues. Prices at 0929 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 849.50 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.22 CBOT corn 687.50 2.50 0.36 593.25 15.89 CBOT soy 1399.00 6.00 0.43 1339.25 4.46 Paris wheat 337.50 3.25 0.97 276.75 21.95 Paris maize 334.75 2.50 0.75 226.00 48.12 Paris rape 645.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 87.86 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 16.82 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.31 1.1368 -11.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat ends down as rains benefit U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on Friday as beneficial rains hit growing areas in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 9-1/4 cents at $8.29-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 7-1/4 cents lower at $9.25 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.45 a bushel. * The latest round of beneficial precipitation fell across parts of Oklahoma and Texas, where farmers grow hard red winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. The rain is "greatly benefiting winter grains and helping to revive rangeland and pastures," the report said. * In Argentina, the core farming region is likely to produce just 1.34 million tonnes of wheat amid a protracted drought, which would mark an 83% drop versus a bumper crop a year earlier, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. * Euronext wheat was little changed as participants assessed Argentina's crop and awaited clearer indications over talks to prolong a wartime grain shipping corridor from Ukraine. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished near unchanged on Thursday after touching a nearly two-week high on solid demand, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 1/2 cent higher at $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans also rose 1/2 cent to close at $13.93-1/2. * The most-active contract earlier set its highest price since Oct. 14 at $14.05. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.70 higher at $415.40 a ton. CBOT December soyoil fell 1.12 cents to close at 72.30 cents per lb. * The USDA said weekly U.S. soybean export sales totaled 1.026 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecasts for 800,000 to 1.850 million. * Much-needed rain brought timely relief to drought-plagued farmlands in Argentina's main agricultural region on Wednesday, experts said, boosting prospects just as planting begins for the country's critical soybean crop. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on dismal exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week marginally lower.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy down 6-8 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel. * A firm dollar and concerns about...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports. In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as exports, weather assessed
* U.S. corn exports miss expectations, wheat volume improved * Argentine rain, weaker wider markets also curb grains * Grain markets still awaiting clarity of Black Sea corridor (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged down on Friday as grain markets assessed mixed export indications, uncertainty over the shipping corridor from Ukraine and rain relief for U.S. and Argentine crops. Weakness in broader financial markets, as earnings forecasts from technology giants and new COVID-19 restrictions in Chinese cities fuelled economic worries, also curbed grain prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.79-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT, easing further back from a one-week top touched on Wednesday. CBOT wheat gave up 0.7% to $8.32-3/4 a bushel, though it held above a one-month low struck on Wednesday. Soybeans were down 0.6% at $13.85-1/2 a bushel, moving back from a near two-week peak on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 20, missing the low end of analyst estimates. "The outlook for U.S. corn exports is bearish, given the transport issues being faced by shippers due to low water levels in the Mississippi river," said one analyst. At the same time, weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.026 million tonnes were within a range of analysts forecasts while wheat sales of 533,200 tonnes topped the high end of expectations. Traders were also weighing the potential impact of rain in parched growing belts in the U.S. Plains and Argentina. Much-needed rain improved conditions for wheat and corn in Argentina, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. However, there was caution about any boost for soon to be harvested wheat following steep cuts to production forecasts. "In Argentina, some beneficial rainfall will ease corn plantings. However, for wheat, the damage due to drought is irreversible," consultancy Agritel said. A hesitant trend in grain markets this week has reflected uncertainty over talks to extend an export corridor for Ukrainian grain. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under the U.N.-brokered deal has gone to the poorest countries, reiterating criticism of the corridor arrangement that currently runs to mid-November. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 832.75 -5.75 -0.69 770.75 8.04 CBOT corn 679.75 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.58 CBOT soy 1385.50 -8.00 -0.57 1339.25 3.45 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 335.00 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 650.25 -1.75 -0.27 754.00 -13.76 WTI crude oil 88.44 -0.64 -0.72 75.21 17.59 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.11 1.1368 -12.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
Yemeni farmers turn to planting wheat as prices bite
SANAA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Some Yemeni farmers have turned to planting their own wheat as global disruptions dent imports and send prices soaring in Yemen where a seven-year conflict has pushed people deeper into poverty and left millions hungry. Farmer Khaled Maasar said most Yemenis cannot afford foreign wheat...
Agriculture Online
Midwest river woes may spur deliveries against CBOT November soy futures
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures could be moderately heavy on Monday, first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, due to low water on Midwest rivers that has slowed movement of grain to U.S. Gulf export terminals. The resulting backlogs...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 24
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 42 ending Oct. 24. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 63 Week 41 2022 46 Week 42 2021 58 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 42 average in France 80 Week 41 2022 67 Week 42 2021 76 DURUM WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 7 Week 41 2022 1 Week 42 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 42 average in France 96 Week 41 2022 92 Week 42 2021 51 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 42 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 41 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 42 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Agriculture Online
Brazil to buy U.S., Canada and Russia wheat as Argentine supplies dwindle
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will need to seek alternative wheat sellers because Argentina's crop failure has curtailed production and compromised its ability to export, analysts said, pointing to the United States, Canada and even Russia as possible suppliers. Brazil is a net wheat importer and neighboring Argentina,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Glencore set for record 2022 trading profit despite second-half fall
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glencore expects second-half operating profit at its trading arm to fall sharply from the previous six months to $1.6 billion, it said on Friday, but it remains on track for a record 2022 performance on the back of high oil and coal prices. Earnings before...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 27, 2022
Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading on a report that grain shipments from Ukraine have slowed. Exports from Ukraine have declined in the past 10 days, Reuters reported, citing data from the country's farm ministry. Volumes so far in October are down 9% year-over-year, the report said. It's still...
Agriculture Online
Grains end the week down | October 28, 2022
Corn ended the week still down 3¢. Soybeans are still down 10¢. Wheat also hasn't budged much. CBOT wheat is still down 10¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Live cattle are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs...
Comments / 0