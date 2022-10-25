Read full article on original website
Related
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
Whole Foods Is Banking On A Rare Caffeinated Beverage In 2023
Whole Foods is the natural food mecca where virtue-seeking customers happily spend their whole paycheck on organic produce and trendy alternative foods to replace their vices. Cauliflower pizza crust, kale chips, probiotic-rich sauerkrauts and kefirs, monk fruit sweeteners, and more products elegantly line aisles with promises of a healthy lifestyle.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
Reddit Is Calling This Uncooked Chick-Fil-A Chicken Cursed
In 2019, an Arizona woman reached out to TODAY after Burger King responded carelessly to a serious complaint. Allegedly, her granddaughter became sick after biting into an essentially raw piece of poultry in a chicken sandwich. Because her food was taken to go, Charlotte Parker gave the restaurant a ring, but she was highly disappointed with the employees' reaction. "They were very nonchalant about it. [They said] 'Oh we must have hit the wrong button and didn't cook it long enough,'" Parker said. The burger joint then offered a refund, which was the least of the concerned grandmother's worries.
Old-Fashioned Apple Fritter Recipe
While apples are available in supermarkets 365 days a year, we tend to associate them with the autumn season, and recipe developer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking states that "I don't think there's anything better in the fall then fresh apple fritters." She describes these fritters as resembling "crispy little donuts chock-full of apples," and remarks that this particular recipe is both delicious and easy. Plus, from start to finish, these apple fritters are quick to make, taking less them 30 minutes to prep and cook.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe
When it comes to comfort foods, there's no doubt that a casserole is at the top of many people's lists. Casseroles are so great because they're easy to make, and they consist of one layer of goodness after the next. This king ranch chicken casserole has everything, from layers of tortillas, to shredded chicken mixed with two creamy soup bases, veggies, and plenty of gooey cheese on top.
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
Why Reddit Is In Shambles Over Aldi's Sweet Potatoes
When it comes to shopping at Aldi, oftentimes you'll score some really amazing food at a discounted price. In fact, as prices continue to rise across all industries of consumerism due to inflation, Aldi has proved itself as a sure-in solution to saving money on groceries. According to Grocery Dive, Aldi has actually seen an 11% increase in foot traffic due to consumers pinching pennies when it comes to groceries.
Aldi Finally Plans To Upscale Its Online Shopping
Budget grocer Aldi has always been delightfully bare bones, a large part of the reason why customers have enjoyed such low prices. Unlike many big box stores, Aldi sells hardly any name-brand products, preferring to keep to schlep the chain's own private label more than 90% of the time, per Business Insider. Such products don't require millions in massive advertising and marketing budgets, so that definitely helps keep costs low.
Instagram Is Pumped At The Return Of Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Cream
Whether you're an avid grocery shopper or consider it to be your least favorite chore, we can probably all agree that it can be exciting to browse the selection of seasonal goodies that rotate in and out of the shelves each year. However, for those that follow alternative dietary plans, such as vegan, plant-based, gluten- or dairy-free, checking out all the limited-edition products can end up being a bit more disappointing than it is fun. Sure, the selection of grocery items that are safe for those following these types of diets to buy has expanded immensely over the course of the last few years, but the selection hardly holds a candle to what's available to consumers without any dietary restrictions – especially when it comes to seasonal finds.
Costco Just Confirmed The Return Of Its Holiday Wine Advent Calendar
Advent calendars began as a holiday pastime back in Germany in the mid-19th century (via Mental Floss). Traditionally, the calendars count down from December 1 to December 24 and feature a door every day of the month, behind which is a piece of chocolate. In recent years, Advent calendars have made quite the comeback as a seasonal trend. However, these days, you'll find them in a variety of themes at all different retailers. Aldi has a hot sauce Advent calendar for spice lovers along with a hard seltzer Advent calendar for a boozy twist. Costco also has plenty, from an Advent calendar for your pup to a cheese Advent calendar stocked with all the charcuterie essentials.
The First Beyond Meat Steak Option Is Finally Here
The explosion of plant-based food options in recent years leaves vegetarians, vegans and the like with far more to choose from than tofu these days. That trend is likely to continue, as a report from Bloomberg Intelligence indicates that the industry will be worth more than $162 billion by the year 2030. This is a monster increase from 2020, when the plant-based protein market was worth a comparatively small $29.4 billion.
Pizza Is Ordered More On Halloween Than The Super Bowl, According To Grubhub
We are just days away from the spookiest night of the year. With Halloween quickly approaching, everyone is scrambling to figure out their plans. Whether you are staying in to watch scary movies all night with your cat, or going to a party dressed as your favorite superhero with all your friends, there are several options on how to create your perfect Halloween night.
Applebee's Just Dropped Fried Cinnabon Mini Swirls
Do you dream of enjoying delicious Cinnabon cinnamon buns in the comfort of a sit-down restaurant setting? Applebee's wants to make that dream come true for dessert lovers nationwide. The brand already had some pretty tasty dessert options, however, until recently, it mainly catered to the chocoholic with a variety of sumptuous offerings.
Baskin-Robbins Has A Cookie Butter Ice Cream On The Way
"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," isn't just a catchy tune, it's actually true. According to How Stuff Works, ice cream is in the top 10 most popular American desserts, coming in at number 5. There are plenty of local mom-and-pop ice cream stores, as well as large ice cream chains that can be found across the U.S. Baskin-Robbins is one chain that is known for offering copious amounts of options to its customers, so much so that the chain is sometimes referred to as "31 flavors."
Yes, You Can Have Chick-Fil-A Cater Your Halloween Party
Throwing a Halloween party this year? If so, do you find yourself intimidated at the notion of having to prepare all the food yourself, just so your costumed guests can idly pick at it? Does just the idea of purchasing store-bought cookies and cupcakes terrify you? If only there was some way that you could have your Halloween party catered for you... Perhaps by some sort of restaurant well-known for its chicken?
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs
Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Domino's Japan Is Offering A 'Halloween Roulette' Pizza, Where One Is Super Spicy
With October 31 just days away, people are gearing up for the spookiest holiday of the year. Stoops around the country are lined with glowing pumpkins and scary skeletons, costumes have been bought and designed, and Halloween candy is ready and waiting in kitchen cupboards. For many people, the best part about Halloween is undoubtedly the treats. From Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Heath Bars to Life Savers and Lemon Heads, there are so many goodies trick-or-treaters get their hands on year after year (here are the most popular Halloween candies ranked worst to best). But one food brand has found a savory way to roll treats and tricks into one product.
Denny's Is Once Again Going All-Out With New TikTok Creator Meals
America's always-open diner franchise Denny's is bringing the establishment into the new era by welcoming TikTok influencers to take a seat at the table. Back in February, Denny's announced its "Social Stars Influenced Menu" — a menu created in collaboration with a diverse group of 24 TikTok creators recruited to put their unique flare on new dishes — as part of its "Open For Anything" brand campaign.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0