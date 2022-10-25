ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester

Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
ROCHESTER, MN
We Now Know How Old You Can Be to Trick-or-Treat in Minnesota

With Halloween just a few days away, I know there are some Minnesota moms scrambling to get all of the candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Obviously, we pick out the kind of candy we love the most because of the "mom tax". But I know a few moms that are still needing to find just the right costume for everyone in the house. But how old is too old and is there a maximum age for trick-or-treating in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
Huge List of the Best Neighborhoods in Rochester for Trick-or-Treating

It's almost time to get the kids dressed in layers, throw a costume on top of that and venture out into the neighborhoods of Rochester, Minnesota for the biggest candy day ever! Halloween!!! If you are wondering where to go trick-or-treating, check out the list below of the best neighborhoods that have proven to have the best displays or candy stashes for your kids.
ROCHESTER, MN
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota

An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
MINNESOTA STATE
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity

A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
ROCHESTER, MN
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota

Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
MINNESOTA STATE
The One Thing Minnesota TV Star Peter Krause Doesn’t Miss About Minnesota

He's from right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there's ONE thing this famous TV star doesn't miss about his home state. You may not know Peter Krause's name, but if you watch the show '9-1-1' on Fox, you know him as Bobby Nash, captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 118. He's also played dad Adam Braverman on 'Parenthood' on NBC, and has also had starring roles in shows like 'Sports Night' on ABC or in HBO's 'Six Feet Under.'
MINNESOTA STATE
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday

Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
ROCHESTER, MN
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone

For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled

If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox has recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
MINNESOTA STATE
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester

There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes in Rochester Based on Public Votes

We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.
ROCHESTER, MN
