Register to vote in Massachusetts deadline is October 29 for November election

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with deadlines and other important information about mail-in voting, in-person early voting, and Election Day voting.

MAIL-IN VOTING: For those who are voting by mail, the Secretary of State is urging voters to get their ballots in. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on November 1st.

EARLY VOTING: Early voting began Saturday, October 22nd through November 4th. Check your city polling location and hours >>

REGISTER TO VOTE: To be able to vote for the November election, the deadline to register is October 29th. Learn how to register to vote in Massachusetts or check to see your status on the Secretary of State’s website .

“The last day to register is the 29th and they can do it from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the town clerk’s office,” said Ludlow’s Town Clerk Kim Batista.

To vote in Massachusetts, you must register, be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old, and are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.

“Elections matter, every vote matters and we’re hoping that turn out in this election will be even higher than previous midterm elections because we’ve given more tools to exercise the right to vote, including vote by mail, early voting, and of course same day voting,” said Ludlow State Representative Jake Oliveira.

What are the ballot questions for the November election?

Massachusetts ballot questions

Massachusetts Ballot

  • Representative in Congress
  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Attorney General
  • Secretary of State
  • State Treasurer
  • State Auditor
  • Governor’s Council
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • District Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • County Commissioner (only in certain counties)
  • Ballots in some counties and communities may have additional local offices and questions.

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be open throughout the state on from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

