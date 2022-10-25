ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy Philipps Sparkles in Sequin Dress & Holographic Platforms at the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert

By Joce Blake
 3 days ago

Busy Philipps hosted the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert in New York City last night. The actress sparkled in a sequin dress and holographic heels.

Philipps dressed up in a color-blocked sleeveless dress by Plan C. The blue and green sequin-embellished number was designed with a round neck and knee-length reach. The dress featured a V-design separating the green from blue. For accessories, she synchronized her jewelry and nails with the same shiny accents.

Taking the glimmering theme to her shoes, the “Girls 5 Eva” actress showed off a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti metallic platform sandals with a holographic effect. This $875 shoe is complete with a peep toe, adjustable ankle strap, and leather outsole. It features a platform of 1.5″ followed by a block heel of 4.75″, taking the wearer to new heights.

Philipps recently wore a similar pair from Stuart Weitzman with Wolford stockings to attend an event hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness in NYC.

The Town Hall heralds the Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert as their annual event that celebrates the achievements of the NYCLU and ACLU with the help of some of Broadway’s biggest stars. They have been continuing the tradition for over 20 Years.

PHOTOS: Giuseppe Zanotti Fall 2022 Collection at Milan Fashion Week

