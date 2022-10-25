ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
A Tennessee gubernatorial candidate was arrested at a voting site this week after police responded to calls of a disturbance.

Chattanooga Police arrested Charles Van Morgan , of Knoxville, at a voting site on River Terminal Road in Hamilton County on Monday (October 24) after receiving a call from the Hamilton County Election Commission stating that someone was causing a disturbance, per WATE . According to a police report, "A man was screaming about politics, cursing, getting into people's faces and harassing the voters."

After interviewing witnesses, police identified the man as Van Morgan, an independent candidate running for Tennessee governor in the upcoming election. Voting site officials asked that Van Morgan be removed, but he tried to walk away as officers approached him. He reportedly struggled as officers attempted to put his hands behind his back and place him under arrest. During his arrest, officers also found that Van Morgan had a firearm.

Van Morgan was taken to Silverdale Jail is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation of voters.

Over the weekend, another Tennessee political figure was arrested and charged with resisting arrest following a car crash in Nashville. Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham , who was ousted in 2016 after allegations he harassed 22 women, was charged with a DUI following the injury crash .

