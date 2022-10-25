ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a sandwich, especially when it is the most popular sandwich in the entire state. Chicago is known for making this specific sandwich the beloved menu item that is is today. After all, how does it get better than fries on top of a sandwich?

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the best sandwich served in all of Chicago is a Horseshoe sandwich. This particular sandwich can be found all over the Windy City, but is made best at 6 Degrees. This sandwich is perfected with homemade cheese sauce, meat, and "shoestring fries."

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best sandwich in the entire state :

"Chicago is one of the greatest food cities, and it's tough to nail down a meal at any given time of day. Sure, you can opt for the famous deep-dish pizza, but what if you took a route that led you to a sandwich called The Horseshoe instead? Head to 6 Degrees for an open-faced sandwich with your choice of meat, a pile of shoestring fries, and a hefty drizzle of their signature cheese sauce. Still hesitant? Check out this Yelp review: "The Horseshoes are something that you dream about and wake up licking your pillow."

CHICAGO, IL
