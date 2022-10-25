Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Fairfield HS, middle closed Wednesday, Thursday due to uptick in flu cases
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says Fairfield High School and Middle School are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 due to an uptick in flu cases. The district was already scheduled to be closed on Friday before this issue with the flu occurred.
wvua23.com
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m. 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
wbrc.com
On Your Side: Be prepared for secondary severe weather season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s severe weather threat has ended but this time of year, we can still see strong storms in late October, November and December. We’re getting into what’s called the secondary severe weather season. Where we can still see powerful storms even tornadoes in late October, November and December. A few years ago, a Christmas Day tornado left damage behind on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham.
Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
Center Point Parks and Rec’s Fall Festival planned for tonight
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Center Point Parks and Recreation’s Fall Festival is planned for tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 533 Sunhill Road Northwest in Center Point. The event will have carnival rides, food trucks, a haunted hallway, a flashlight pumpkin patch, and of course, plenty of candy. If […]
wvtm13.com
Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Planned lane closure on I-20 EB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Thursday, October 27, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing a bridge inspection on the I-20 eastbound bridge over Georgia Road between I-59 and Oporto Madrid Blvd. (Milepost 131.096). This operation will require the outside (right) lane to be […]
wbrc.com
6 On Your Side Update: B’ham neighborhood residents see results after months of calling 311
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were sounds of progress in the Riley neighborhood Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after WBRC aired a story about neighbors’ requests to 311 going unfulfilled. “About 7 o’clock I heard a whole bunch of noise, so I looked out the window and it...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
thecutoffnews.com
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer 35020. "It has been a pleasure sereving you in District # 3" Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia S. Donald. Sponsors - Hay Ride and...
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
wbrc.com
Plays that Matter: Meet Huffman senior, Markelle Scott, who wears many uniforms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter, showcasing students who are making the important plays off-the-field. WBRC wants you to meet a Huffman senior who when he isn’t tackling opponents on the gridiron is tackling service projects in his community. Markelle Scott wears many uniforms,...
Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
Birmingham, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The The Altamont School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on October 27, 2022, 14:45:00.
Moody City Council sponsors high school band, accepts Creekview streets
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At another brief meeting at City Hall on Monday, Oct. 24, the Moody Council voted unanimously to sponsor the high school’s marching band and accepted a request to begin upkeep of the streets in the Creekview subdivision. Several weeks ago, the council heard from Moody High School […]
wbrc.com
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0