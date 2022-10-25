ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvua23.com

Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m.   6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North   4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

On Your Side: Be prepared for secondary severe weather season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s severe weather threat has ended but this time of year, we can still see strong storms in late October, November and December. We’re getting into what’s called the secondary severe weather season. Where we can still see powerful storms even tornadoes in late October, November and December. A few years ago, a Christmas Day tornado left damage behind on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closure on I-20 EB, in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Thursday, October 27, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing a bridge inspection on the I-20 eastbound bridge over Georgia Road between I-59 and Oporto Madrid Blvd. (Milepost 131.096). This operation will require the outside (right) lane to be […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
